UVa’s Smoke Mizzell Signs Free Agent Deal with Baltimore Ravens

Even though the Cavaliers’ 33 year streak of having a player drafted in the NFL ended on Sunday with the conclusion of the draft, the UVa football program will still be represented with new blood in NFL training camps this fall.

On Sunday night it was announced that UVa’s Taquan Mizzell has signed a free agent contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

The former 5* recruit out of Bayside did some amazing things in a UVa uniform. Mizzell’s collegiate career saw him become the only player in ACC history with 1500+ rushing and receiving yards. He is also No. 16 all time at UVa in rushing with 2,075 yards, and No. 12 with 1,560 receiving yards.

Smoke will have some familiar faces in Ravens’ camp as Baltimore has former Cavaliers Maurice Canady and Brent Urban on their active roster.