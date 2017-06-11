2017 MLB Draft: OF Adam Haseley and 1B Pavin Smith Hope to Hear Their Names in the First Round

With the 2017 MLB Draft right around the corner, two Virginia Cavaliers are hoping to hear their name called in the first round on Monday night. The Hoos have had at least one first round draft pick (including the competitive balance rounds) every year since 2014, and this year, OF Adam Haseley and 1B Pavin Smith are looking to add their names to this list.

Since 2014, here are the first round selections:

Both Haseley and Smith are projected by many to go in the top 10, which would make them the highest draftees from Virginia since Danny Hultzen was drafted by the Seattle Mariners as the overall No. 2 pick in 2011.

Here’s a draft profile from SB Nation site Minor League Ball:

MLB draft crush: Adam Haseley Few players offer his combo of OBP and solid tools. What do you think? Posted by Minor League Ball on Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Haseley is described by Minor League Ball as having an “above-average running speed, a strong throwing arm, and defensive instincts that would work well at any outfield position.” SB Nation’s Diamondbacks site says Haseley “doesn’t come with a lot of risks,” “even if he doesn’t have the upside to be a perennial All-Star.” He’s been “moving up the boards” for Arizona, who’s also shown interest in Smith.

Speaking of Smith, Minor League Ball also had this profile.

MLB draft crush: Pavin Smith Either the best or 2nd best hitters in the draft. Dang! Posted by Minor League Ball on Wednesday, June 7, 2017

The lefty Smith has an “exceptional feel for hitting,” with “increased power production combined with a reduction in strikeouts” this year. Everyone describes Smith as being “a very tough out,” even as “perhaps the toughest college hitter in the country to strike out.” He “might not have the raw upside” compared to others in this year’s draft, but he’s “as polished of a college bat as you’ll find.”

Here’s a scattershot of where various sites are projecting Haseley and Smith:

2017 MLB Mock Draft: Adam Haseley and Pavin Smith Source Adam Haseley Pavin Smith Source Adam Haseley Pavin Smith Baseball America (6/9/17) 7 - Arizona Diamondbacks 19 - San Francisco Giants MLB.com Jim Callis (6/9/17) 7 - Arizona Diamondbacks 8 - Philadelphia Phillies Bleacher Report (6/10/17) 5 - Atlanta Braves 7 - Arizona Diamondbacks Sporting News (6/11/17) 7 - Arizona Diamondbacks 10 - Los Angeles Angels CBSSports (6/8/17) 10 - Los Angeles Angels 6 - Oakland Athletics

Action starts tonight at 6:00 p.m. ET! Stay tuned here on Streaking the Lawn for coverage as it happens.