Derek Fisher Shines in MLB Debut

Former UVA outfielder Derek Fisher had quite the day. After being called up to the Major Leagues this morning, the Houston Astros prospect made his MLB debut tonight, starting in left field. The former Hoo made the most of his opportunity, going 2 for 3 with two walks, including a home run in the 13-2 victory. Here are his at-bats in his first ever Major League game:

2nd Inning-Pop Up

4th Inning-Walk

6th Inning-Home Run

6th Inning-Single, RBI, Run

8th Inning-Walk

The 6th inning was historic for Fisher. Not only did he record his first career hit, home run, RBI, and run, but he set marks in his second at bat in the inning:

#Astros Derek Fisher is the first player with two hits in a single inning in his major league debut since Adam LaRoche on April 7, 2004. — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) June 15, 2017

His debut game set a record for the Astros as well:

Derek Fisher is 1st @astros player ever with HR, 2+ hits & 2+ RBI in MLB debut @AstrosCounty @AstrosDaily per @baseball_ref — Justin Ray (@JRaytheGreat) June 15, 2017

Here is a video of Derek’s home run:

First MLB hit: ✅

First MLB homer: ✅



Welcome to the bigs, @DeFish23! pic.twitter.com/4njij5QJJQ — Houston Astros (@astros) June 15, 2017

What a day for the former Cavalier!