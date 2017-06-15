Derek Fisher Shines in MLB Debut

Former UVA outfielder Derek Fisher had quite the day. After being called up to the Major Leagues this morning, the Houston Astros prospect made his MLB debut tonight, starting in left field. The former Hoo made the most of his opportunity, going 2 for 3 with two walks, including a home run in the 13-2 victory. Here are his at-bats in his first ever Major League game:
- 2nd Inning-Pop Up
- 4th Inning-Walk
- 6th Inning-Home Run
- 6th Inning-Single, RBI, Run
- 8th Inning-Walk
The 6th inning was historic for Fisher. Not only did he record his first career hit, home run, RBI, and run, but he set marks in his second at bat in the inning:
#Astros Derek Fisher is the first player with two hits in a single inning in his major league debut since Adam LaRoche on April 7, 2004.— Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) June 15, 2017
His debut game set a record for the Astros as well:
Derek Fisher is 1st @astros player ever with HR, 2+ hits & 2+ RBI in MLB debut @AstrosCounty @AstrosDaily per @baseball_ref— Justin Ray (@JRaytheGreat) June 15, 2017
Here is a video of Derek’s home run:
First MLB hit: ✅— Houston Astros (@astros) June 15, 2017
First MLB homer: ✅
Welcome to the bigs, @DeFish23! pic.twitter.com/4njij5QJJQ
What a day for the former Cavalier!
