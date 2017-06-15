 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Derek Fisher Shines in MLB Debut

New, 5 comments

Former UVA Baseball Star Derek Fisher with a Huge First Game for the Houston Astros

By Danny Neckel
MLB: Texas Rangers at Houston Astros Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Former UVA outfielder Derek Fisher had quite the day. After being called up to the Major Leagues this morning, the Houston Astros prospect made his MLB debut tonight, starting in left field. The former Hoo made the most of his opportunity, going 2 for 3 with two walks, including a home run in the 13-2 victory. Here are his at-bats in his first ever Major League game:

  • 2nd Inning-Pop Up
  • 4th Inning-Walk
  • 6th Inning-Home Run
  • 6th Inning-Single, RBI, Run
  • 8th Inning-Walk

The 6th inning was historic for Fisher. Not only did he record his first career hit, home run, RBI, and run, but he set marks in his second at bat in the inning:

His debut game set a record for the Astros as well:

Here is a video of Derek’s home run:

What a day for the former Cavalier!

More From Streaking The Lawn

Loading comments...