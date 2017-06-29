UVa Baseball Alum Derek Fisher to Play in 2017 Futures Game

The MLB announced the rosters for this year’s Futures Game.

Virginia fans will certainly recognize one name. One of the three chosen to represent Houston will be UVa’s own Derek Fisher.

2017 Futures Game rosters revealed! 27 of @MLB's Top 100 Prospects pack U.S. & World squads. Dig in! https://t.co/qsbd1dyhAm pic.twitter.com/0eo9LrLXvk — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 29, 2017

Fisher has been stellar this year for the AAA Fresno Grizzlies batting .313 with 17 HRs and 50 RBI. Fisher was even called up by the Houston Astros for a 5 game stint. The rookie impressed at the big league level as well launching 2 HRs and 5 hits in those 5 games.

This isn’t the first time UVa has had a representative in the Futures Game. Alum Danny Hultzen represented the Mariners in the 2012 Futures Game in Kansas City.