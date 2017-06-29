 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UVa Baseball Alum Derek Fisher to Play in 2017 Futures Game

By Will Campbell
College World Series - Vanderbilt v Virginia - Game One Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images

The MLB announced the rosters for this year’s Futures Game.

Virginia fans will certainly recognize one name. One of the three chosen to represent Houston will be UVa’s own Derek Fisher.

Fisher has been stellar this year for the AAA Fresno Grizzlies batting .313 with 17 HRs and 50 RBI. Fisher was even called up by the Houston Astros for a 5 game stint. The rookie impressed at the big league level as well launching 2 HRs and 5 hits in those 5 games.

This isn’t the first time UVa has had a representative in the Futures Game. Alum Danny Hultzen represented the Mariners in the 2012 Futures Game in Kansas City.

