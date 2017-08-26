UVA alum Taquan Mizzell scores his first NFL touchdown for the Ravens with 15-yard reception

Virginia alum Taquan “Smoke” Mizzell scored his first NFL touchdown tonight for the Baltimore Ravens with a reception against the Buffalo Bills in their third preseason game.

Woodrum to Smoke for the score! pic.twitter.com/khH8Y3I9ex — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 27, 2017

The score came in the red zone as the Ravens faced a 3rd & 10 from the 15 yard line and gave the home team a 10-7 lead with 2:49 left in the third quarter. Back-up back-up quarterback Josh Woodrum was the one who found Mizzell open across the middle, but Smoke lived up to his elusive name as he broke a tackle at the two yard line and stretched into the end zone for the score.

Smoke had a combined 25 carries for 89 yards and three receptions for 27 yards in the Ravens’ first two preseason games against the Washington Redskins and the Miami Dolphins. In tonight’s game, which had ten minutes left at the time of publish, Mizzell had six receptions for 54 yards (reminder, he’s a running back - his hands are excellent) to go with five carries for 15 yards.

Mizzell was the only player in ACC history to reach 1,500 rushing yards and 1,500 receiving yards in their career.

Taquan Smoke Mizzell for 6, sign that man Ravens — HipE (@Hurtin_4Certain) August 27, 2017

