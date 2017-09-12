Hoos in the NFL: Week 1 Recap

Each week we will be keeping tabs on the former Virginia Cavaliers now in the NFL. Here is how the Hoos in the NFL fared in Week 1:

Starters:

Rodney McLeod - Philadelphia Eagles - Safety - McLeod recorded four tackles in the Eagles win over the Redskins in DC. Philadelphia’s starting safety even went on to proclaim the Eagles will win the division, after one game.

Rodney McLeod: Win Puts League On Notice, ‘We Are Going To Win Division’ https://t.co/sFX8hmMmgl — 215 TEAM | NEWS (@215Sport) September 11, 2017

Brent Urban - Baltimore Ravens - Defensive End - Urban earned his first career NFL start and recorded a tackle as well in the dominant 20-0 Ravens win.

Morgan Moses - Washington Redskins - Offensive Tackle - Moses struggled in the loss to the Eagles. The former standout lineman for the Hoos was beat several times (below) which led to QB Kirk Cousins getting sacked and stripped twice. Moses was playing through an ankle injury and was seen in a boot after the game. Hopefully he can heal up quickly and return to his high caliber form again.

Graham beats Morgan Moses around the edge, Cox picks up the fumble and scores the touchdown!! Amazing, I thought Kirk threw it, call stands! pic.twitter.com/7mAsIG39iT — The Bitter Birds (@AdrianFedkiw) September 10, 2017

Eli Harold - San Francisco 49ers - Linebacker - Harold recorded two tackles as the starting outside linebacker for the 49ers in a 23-3 loss to the Panthers. He briefly came out of the game due to an unknown injury which limited him to only 30 snaps. Harold was sporting some fancy cleats though:

Rotation players:

Ahmad Brooks - Green Bay Packers - Linebacker - In his first game with the Packers, the former UVA linebacker recorded one tackle before suffering a concussion after only playing six defensive snaps. He did not return to the game and is questionable for next week’s game.

Chris Long - Philadelphia Eagles - Defensive End - In his first game for Philadelphia, Long recorded one tackle in his 26 snaps of action in the Eagles win. He was close to getting a sack, but Kirk Cousins was able to get away at the last second.

Luke Bowanko - Baltimore Ravens - Offensive Lineman - Bowanko was the center on four special teams plays in the Ravens win.

Anthony Harris - Minnesota Vikings - Safety - “Ant” Harris played on special teams in the Vikings win on Monday Night. Somehow he ended up upside down during a kickoff return.

Saints player, disguised as the field, tackles #Vikings Anthony Harris as @JetMckinnon1 runs the ball in the first quarter : Adam Bettcher pic.twitter.com/Yj4QB68kL3 — Getty Images Sport (@GettySport) September 12, 2017

Backups:

Oday Aboushi - Seattle Seahawks - Guard - Aboushi did not see any action in the Seattle loss.

Matt Schaub - Atlanta Falcons - Quarterback - Schaub did not see any action in the Atlanta win.

Taquan Mizzell - Chicago Bears - Running Back - “Smoke” was inactive in the Bear’s loss due to a coach’s decision. The multi-dimensional RB could see action as a WR for Chicago though due to injuries.

Eric Smith - Miami Dolphins - Offensive Tackle - The Dolphins did not play this week due to Hurricane Irma.

Injured:

Dontrelle Inman - Los Angeles Chargers - Wide Receiver - Inman was inactive for the Chargers on Monday Night. He was questionable with a groin injury going into the week.

Austin Pasztor - Atlanta Falcons - Offensive Lineman - Pasztor was inactive in the Falcons win due to a pectoral injury.

Maurice Canady - Baltimore Ravens - Cornerback - Canady injured his knee early in training camp and was placed on the IR, but is eligible to return to the roster on week 9.

LaRoy Reynolds - Atlanta Falcons - Linebacker - Reynolds was placed on injured reserve due to a pectoral muscle injury suffered in the preseason.

Cedric Peerman - Cincinnati Bengals - Running Back - Peerman injured his shoulder in the preseason and was placed on the injured reserve, ending his season. The former Cavalier RB made a name for himself on the Bengals on special teams, earning a trip to the Pro Bowl in 2015.

John Phillips - New Orleans Saints - Tight End - Phillips was placed on the injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. The 9-year pro has five career TDs and has previously played for the Cowboys, Chargers and Broncos.

Keeon Johnson - New York Giants - Wide Receiver - Johnson broke his foot in the preseason and was placed on the injured reserve.

We will follow the progress of these former UVA stars throughout the season.