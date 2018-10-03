Hoos in the NFL: Week 4 Recap

Each week we will be keeping tabs on the former Virginia Cavaliers now in the NFL. Here is how the Hoos in the NFL fared in Week 3:

Starters:

Morgan Moses - Washington Redskins - Offensive Tackle: The Redskins had their bye this week, which gave Moses time to heal up from a concussion he suffered the prior game.

Brent Urban - Baltimore Ravens - Defensive End: The former star lineman for UVA started for Baltimore but did not record any stats in 35 defensive snaps in Baltimore’s win.

Rotation Players:

Eli Harold - Detroit Lions - Linebacker: Harold did not record a stat in 16 defensive plays in Detroit's loss after getting two sacks of Tom Brady last week.

Chris Long - Philadelphia Eagles - Defensive End: The former UVA legend did not record a stat in 29 defensive plays in the Eagles loss. Long did make more news off the field long by continuing his charitable work:

LaRoy Reynolds - Philadelphia Eagles - Linebacker: Reynolds saw 26 snaps of special teams action for the Eagles but did not record any stats.

Micah Kiser - Los Angeles Rams - Linebacker: Kiser has only been used on special teams for the undefeated Rams. This week he saw 20 snaps and did not record any stats.

Darius Jennings - Tennessee Titans - Wide Receiver: The former star UVA receiver was on the field for 16 offensive plays and for 13 special teams plays. He had one catch for six yards, but dropped a deep ball that might have sealed the game in overtime. Luckily, the Titans won anyways.

Backups:

Matt Schaub - Atlanta Falcons - Quarterback: Schaub did not see any action in Atlanta’s shootout loss to the Bengals.

Injured:

Rodney McLeod - Philadelphia Eagles - Safety: The former star defensive back tore his ACL last week and is on the IR for the rest of the season. The Eagles have already felt his absence in a loss on Sunday.

Rodney McLeod's absence was pretty evident in Sunday's loss to the Titans



(@DZangaroNBCS)https://t.co/Ohl2RgZ2Ci — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 1, 2018

Anthony Harris - Minnesota Vikings - Safety: “Ant” Harris injured his hamstring and missed this week’s game.

Maurice Canady - Baltimore Ravens - Cornerback: Canady was placed on the injured reserve after injuring his thigh but may return later in the season.