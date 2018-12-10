International hoops, latest NCAA Tournament projections

On Sunday afternoon, Virginia men’s basketball improved to 9-0 with a gutsy 57-49 win over VCU. Yesterday’s contest was the last game any UVa sports team will play in for some time, as undergraduates prepare for final exams, which start today.

Through eleven games with the Australian professional basketball team Cairns Taipans, Devon Hall has averaged 9.8 points per game to go along with 4.8 rebounds. In Friday’s loss to the Illawarra Hawks, Hall recorded a double-double, pouring in 15 points and grabbing 10 boards.

Now a little bit less than 100 days away from Selection Sunday, Andy Katz of NCAA.com placed Virginia as the East region’s number one seed and had them advancing to the final four in his latest bracket prediction.

Landesberg scores 37 in Turkish league win (Euro Hoops)

Another former Wahoo, Sylven Landesberg, made news in professional hoops over the weekend, as he scored 37 for his newest team, Turk Telekom, en route to a 89-86 victory. Landesberg is averaging almost 20 points in the early going this season.

