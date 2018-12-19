COMMITMENT! Virginia football adds DC cornerback Tenyeh Dixon

The Virginia Cavaliers picked up a late addition to their 2019 recruiting class, as defensive back Tenyeh Dixon announced on signing day that he was committing to UVA.

A 5-foot-11, 185-pound corner out of Washington, DC’s H.D. Woodson, Dixon had been committed to the Temple Owls until mid-December. After Temple coach Geoff Collins was named the new head coach of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Dixon re-opened his recruitment and found a home at Virginia.

Rated three stars by 247 Sports and two stars by Rivals, Dixon’s offer from UVA came at the end of a strong senior season: his ranking on 247 Sports jumped more than 1,300 spots on December 18th.

Dixon is a dynamic returner, with tremendous change of direction and breakaway straight-line speed. He also shows great versatility on defense and can play both corner and safety. Look for him to fill more of a field corner role—relying on lateral quickness—than the boundary corner played by UVA’s taller defenders.