Virginia basketball finds spot in 2018’s top stories, Mendenhall is ‘excited’ after signing day

Hello, humans. Welcome to STL. Today on ATC we have a little bit of everything for you–which seems fitting considering that National Signing Day has dominated recent headlines. Virginia beat South Carolina on Wednesday to secure the seventh Pack Line Pledge of the season, but here’s what else is happening:

Looking Back: Your Picks for Top UVA Today Stories of 2018 (UVA Today)

“The 5 Non-Basketball Traits UVA Basketball Coach Tony Bennett Seeks in Recruits” made the cut in UVA Today’s roundup of the publication’s top stories of 2018. The unmasking of everyone’s favorite fake coach, Phony Bennett, also made the list.

Mendenhall ‘really excited’ about UVA signing class, which had two late surprise additions (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Bronco Mendenhall knew most of the recruits who committed to the Virginia Cavaliers during National Signing Day on Wednesday, but a few late surprises (cough, WR Nathaniel Beal and CB Tenyeh Dixon) put an extra smile on his face.

UVA Basketball: Waiting for De’Andre Hunter to step up (Augusta Free Press)

Has the supposed-to-be-Tony-Bennett star been a bit absent in the Cavaliers’ last two contests against VCU and South Carolina? The Free Press dives into De’Andre Hunter has performed lately.

The highest coverage grade in the ACC? That belongs to Bryce Hall, of course. pic.twitter.com/qumQ9TJ9ng — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 20, 2018

TOTD:

Our Tweet of the Day is brought to you by Eli Harold because how freakin’ cute is this baby!!!