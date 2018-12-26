2018 Belk Bowl: Virginia Football heads to the Charlotte Motor Speedway

Christmas is over, and Bowl Week is officially underway! The Virginia Cavaliers arrived in Charlotte on Christmas Day, checking into a very well decorated Westin hotel:
Great job by @Westin for the Hoos’ arrival in Charlotte tonight for @belkbowl. #NewStandard pic.twitter.com/To04S3SQPA— Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) December 25, 2018
After a warm welcome from Belk Bowl Executive Director Will Webb, the Hoos got some sleep before kicking off a big week of action. The first stop on the Bowl Week tour?
The Charlotte Motor Speedway! Upon arrival, Coach Bronco Mendenhall received a spiffy new jacket as the team watched (and peep that sweet ride):
.@UVACoachBronco gets his @CLTMotorSpdwy @belkbowl jacket! #NewStandard #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/5DXoMlyKPC— Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) December 26, 2018
The players and coaches got their own chance to take a high-speed whirl around the track.
.@UVACoachBronco is ready. #NewStandard #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/F3CjodUlnw— Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) December 26, 2018
At @belkbowl event at Charlotte Motor Speedway. @UVACoachBronco ready for a spin around the track. pic.twitter.com/ejRaQNf0mJ— Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) December 26, 2018
Big boys.— Belk Bowl Game Week (@belkbowl) December 26, 2018
Fast cars.
Best bowl.@UVAFootball pic.twitter.com/F8Um1ttRkE
I guess you could say Bowl week is off to a...fast....start.
Let’s GOOOOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/YVuCGPaKfw— Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) December 26, 2018
After the 160mph ride, Coach Mendenhall was effusive with his praise of the high-octane trip around the track. It’s pretty clear he enjoyed himself.
“That was the thrill of a lifetime!” @UVACoachBronco after going 1️⃣6️⃣0️⃣mph at the @CLTMotorSpdwy #NewStandard #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/NVI2WmQDXy— Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) December 26, 2018
Before vs. After— Belk Bowl Game Week (@belkbowl) December 26, 2018
Pretty sure @UVACoachBronco had a good time. pic.twitter.com/xPo026uHdH
Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins was nervous, but excited, to take the track:
.@3_ToDaNeck is ready to go fast! #NewStandard #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/dJS0st5o6L— Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) December 26, 2018
Wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus was less excited, but decided to give it a try because...YOLO.
What convinced @LlamaDay to take a spin around @CLTMotorSpdwy during @belkbowl week? pic.twitter.com/YvnQb9Yei3— Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) December 26, 2018
The Cavaliers face off against South Carolina at noon on December 29. Stay with us all week for updates!
