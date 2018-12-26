2018 Belk Bowl: Virginia Football heads to the Charlotte Motor Speedway

Christmas is over, and Bowl Week is officially underway! The Virginia Cavaliers arrived in Charlotte on Christmas Day, checking into a very well decorated Westin hotel:

After a warm welcome from Belk Bowl Executive Director Will Webb, the Hoos got some sleep before kicking off a big week of action. The first stop on the Bowl Week tour?

The Charlotte Motor Speedway! Upon arrival, Coach Bronco Mendenhall received a spiffy new jacket as the team watched (and peep that sweet ride):

The players and coaches got their own chance to take a high-speed whirl around the track.

At @belkbowl event at Charlotte Motor Speedway. @UVACoachBronco ready for a spin around the track. pic.twitter.com/ejRaQNf0mJ — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) December 26, 2018

I guess you could say Bowl week is off to a...fast....start.

After the 160mph ride, Coach Mendenhall was effusive with his praise of the high-octane trip around the track. It’s pretty clear he enjoyed himself.

Before vs. After



Pretty sure @UVACoachBronco had a good time. pic.twitter.com/xPo026uHdH — Belk Bowl Game Week (@belkbowl) December 26, 2018

Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins was nervous, but excited, to take the track:

Wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus was less excited, but decided to give it a try because...YOLO.

The Cavaliers face off against South Carolina at noon on December 29. Stay with us all week for updates!