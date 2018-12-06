South Carolina scouts Virginia, basketball checks in on top prospect

Hello humans, welcome to Thursday! Yesterday we brought you STL’s ACC basketball power rankings, which have Virginia coming in at the No. 2 slot behind Duke. Today we’re bringing you a little bit of bowling and a little more basketball for whichever suits your fancy. Happy reading!

South Carolina’s first look at Virginia: Exceptional quarterback, stingy pass defense (Post and Courier)

South Carolina takes a quick dive into Virginia football, assessing the team’s strengths ahead of the Belk Bowl meeting in Charlotte, N.C. Will Muschamp hadn’t looked at film as of Sunday’s announcement, but by today we’re betting he’s setting the same things that this reporter is.

Five UVA players bring home awards (247Sports)

Five Virginia Cavaliers have been named College Award winners by the Touchdown Club of Richmond. 247 looks at what QB1 Bryce Perkins, linebacker Chris Peace, cornerback Bryce Hall, receiver Olamide Zaccheaus and punter Lester Coleman won.

UVA Basketball hits the recruiting trail to see top target (247Sports)

After the Cavaliers improved to 8-0 with a 38-point win over Morgan State, UVA took to the recruiting trail to check out one of their top targets, 2020 point guard Reece Beekman.

TOTD:

Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon is the only player in the NBA besides Golden State’s Steph Curry shooting 50/40/90.