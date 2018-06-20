The month of June is usually a busy one for the Virginia Cavaliers’ recruiting efforts. Last year, eight players committed in one hectic week, including a handful on the same day.

This June is setting up to be no different.

After Danish defensive lineman Emil Bo Andersen committed to UVA on June 12, the Hoos have picked up three more commitments in the class of 2019.

The first of the three also became the Hoos’ first offensive line commit of the class: Jonathan Leech from Mill Creek High School in Georgia. He joins his former Mill Creek teammate Tyler Fannin, a redshirt freshman who will be in the mix for the starting center role this fall. Leech—a 6’5, 275-pound tackle—picked UVA over offers from Maryland, Syracuse, SMU, and four other FBS programs. He is yet to be rated by 247 or Rivals.

Leech’s commitment on Monday was followed by a Tuesday pledge from Chayce Chalmers, a hybrid safety/linebacker from Stonewall Jackson in Manassas. The third in-state commitment for Virginia, Chalmers checks in at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds. Both 247 and Rivals rate him as a 3-star, and his 247 Composite rating is 83.16. He holds offers from Rutgers, UConn, Army, Air Force, and Temple, among others.

The highest rated of the three commitments so far this week has been All-Name Team candidate Fentrell Cypress, a corner back from Rock Hill, South Carolina (just outside Charlotte). The six-foot tall, 170-pound cornerback is also a consensus three-star by Rivals and by 247; his 247 Composite of 84.77 makes him the third highest rated commit in Virginia’s 2019 class.

Cypress’s offer list was filled with ACC programs. UVA won out over North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Duke, and Syracuse. Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State had also offered him.

With 11 players now in the fold, the 2019 class is close to halfway filled. The focus through the rest of the cycle needs to be in the trenches. Expect Virginia to take four more offensive lineman and at least two or three more along the defensive line. Other positions of need include a dual-threat quarterback and an every-down running back.