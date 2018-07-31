Ty Jerome to participate in the CP3 Elite Guard Camp this week

The Virginia basketball season is surprisingly close to getting underway, but before the Hoos officially hit the gym for the fall, one Cavalier is going to get a little specialized training. Third-year point guard Ty Jerome was invited to attend the CP3 Elite Guard Camp, an event run by current Houston Rocket and former Wake Forest star Chris Paul.

Congrats and best of luck to Ty Jerome, who will compete at the @CP3 Elite Guard Camp from Aug. 1-4 in Winston-Salem, N.C! #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/ho4bJ2n9Oc — Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) July 31, 2018

The camp starts tomorrow (August 1) and will run through Saturday (August 4) in Winston-Salem, NC. Jerome was invited as one of the top ten college basketball guards, and will join the top 20 high school players in the same position for the invitation-only event that focuses on improving the skills necessary to excel as a guard. The idea behind the camp is to share the wealth of knowledge Paul has accumulated through 13 seasons—nine of which he was named an NBA All-Star.

“There’s no way I learned all the things I know now on my own,” Paul said via the event’s website. “I used to watch a lot of film of Tony Parker, Steve Nash and Jason Kidd. This camp allows me to share my insights with these young athletes.”

According to the same site, Paul will be joined by an “elite group of instructors” as they work on, “...basic fitness training, basketball drill work, yoga, and real game situations.”

Alumni of the CP3 Elite Guard Camp include Steph Curry, Victor Oladipo, Kemba Walker, Tyus Jones, and Jerian Grant.

Last season, Jerome started every game for the Hoos, averaging 10.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game with a 2.44 assist-to-turnover ratio. He shot 42% from the field and 38% from three on the season and converted 91% of his takes from the free throw line.

Although the schedule has not yet been fully released, the Cavaliers will open the 2018 season against Towson University on November 6.