Virginia basketball releases their 2018-19 non-conference schedule

Virginia Basketball released their non-conference schedule today (August 1), with the Hoos getting back into action on Tuesday, November 6 in Charlottesville. The non-conference slate features seven home games, a trip to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis, and road games in College Park, MD and Columbia, SC.

The Hoos have lofty expectations coming into the season with talent remaining and (of course) on the heels of their dramatic and historic NCAA tournament exit. All of the major preseason predictions feature the Cavaliers in the top-ten to kick off the season as superstars Ty Jerome, Kyle Guy, and De’Andre Hunter return to Charlottesville.

The 2018-19 Cavaliers will open the season against Towson in the friendly confines of John Paul Jones arena, and have home games against GW and Coppin State before heading to the Bahamas on November 21. In case you missed it, the schedule for the Battle 4 Atlantis was released in late July.

A trip to Maryland to face the Terps awaits the Hoos upon their return from paradise for a road matchup in the ACC/Big 10 Challenge. Home games against Morgan State and VCU come before their final road game (at South Carolina). Virginia closes out the non-con with in-commonwealth foe William & Mary and the dangerous Marshall Thundering Herd.

Check out the full schedule below:

November 6 vs. Towson

November 11 vs. George Washington

November 16 vs. Coppin State

November 21 vs. Middle Tennessee State (Battle 4 Atlantis)

November 28 @ Maryland (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)

December 3 vs. Morgan State

December 9 vs. VCU

December 19 @ South Carolina

December 22 vs. William and Mary

December 31 vs. Marshall