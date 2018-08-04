Ty Jerome excels on both sides of the ball at CP3 Elite Guard Camp

It comes as no surprise to fans of Virginia, but third year Ty Jerome is really good at basketball. The 6-5, 200 pound guard was one of the standout college guards selected to participate in the 2018 CP3 Elite Guard Camp this past week in Winston-Salem, and he did not disappoint. The camp, run by Wake Forest alum and current Houston Rockets star Chris Paul, is designed to give a handful of elite high school and college guards a chance to learn from the best in the game.

Chris Paul was joined by Grayson Allen, Jamal Murray, Deanthony Melton, Devonte Graham, Malik Monk, and Monte Morris as instructors in the camp. On the college side, ACC foes like Boston College’s Ky Bowman, Virginia Tech’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Justin Robinson, and Clemson’s Marquise Reed and Shelton Mitchell were in attendance. As were Purdue’s Carsen Edwards, Villanova’s Phil Booth, and Marshall’s Jon Elmore (who the Cavaliers will face in the non-conference this year), among others.

Praise for Jerome and his game started flowing out of Winston-Salem from day one. From the get-go, Virginia’s floor general was recognized for his leadership and vocal nature on the court.

“Jerome talked non-stop during the event,” Jamie Shaw of Phenom Hoop Report said. “It wasn’t all taking trash, although he did some of that too, but it was leadership. On defense, he was calling out coverages, on offense he was directing teammates where to go. It was no surprise that in the 3 on 3 drills and other small sided games that it was Jerome’s team who stayed on the majority of the time. He is one that when the lights come on, he is at his best.”

The praise was relatively consistent, complimenting Jerome’s leadership, defense, and shooting ability.

Really liked Ty Jerome from UVA these past 2 days at the #CP3EliteCamp- tough competitor who is a big time defender and knock down shooter. Showed the ability to create own shot as well! — James Blackburn (@jamesjunior21) August 3, 2018

Really liked the play of 6’5 Jr. Ty Jerome (Virginia) today. Shot with confidence & with tremendous range #CP3 Elite guard Camp — Rick Lewis (@Coach_Rick57) August 3, 2018

Day 3 tidbits from #Cp3 camp- Shabazz from App continues to shine and shoot the ball well while his team won game after game, Ja Morant (Murry St)is a walking highlight, and Ty Jerome from UVA is the best shooter here! — James Blackburn (@jamesjunior21) August 4, 2018

Strong couple of days for Virginia's Ty Jerome. Great size at 6-5, deep range when set, excellent feel for the game, competitive defensively. Lacks length and athleticism but super skilled with strong intangibles. Should have a big year for UVA. — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) August 3, 2018

Rick Lewis, a national recruiting guru and founder/author at Phenom Hoop Report, named Jerome his Breakout College Player, saying:

We have watched the growth and maturity of Ty Jerome for many years. He was outstanding at the NBA Top 100 three years ago and has been a tremendous “glue guy” for Virginia’s Tony Bennett for the past two years. Jerome looked confidence [sic] in shooting the 3-pointer from long range. He was quite effective off the bounce/dribble and the catch and his size allowed him to shoot over smaller and athletic guards on a consistent basis. More importantly, we were so impressed with his vocal leadership on the court. Whether he is on offense or defense, Jerome is constantly talking and communicating with his teammates. Look for Jerome to have a breakout ACC season coming up. He was one of the biggest competitors of the day and understands team defensive principles as well as anyone.

He didn’t just help his team win, either. Jerome truly is a natural leader on the court and took to helping the younger players in attendance.

It's also interesting to see college guys, like Ty Jerome or Matt Coleman, take the high school guys aside in drills to suggest them ways to better their footwork ... can really tell a lot about guys in Drill Work, really good to see natural leadership — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) August 2, 2018

Jerome is expected to have a big season for the Hoos as they look to make noise in 2018-19. He finished last season shooting 42.1% from the floor and 37.9% from three and averaged 10.6 points, 3.9 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game.

The Hoos kick off their season on November 6 against the Towson Tigers in Charlottesville.