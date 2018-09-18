Hoos in the NFL: Week 2 Recap

Starters:

Each week we will be keeping tabs on the former Virginia Cavaliers now in the NFL. Here is how the Hoos in the NFL fared in Week 2:

Rodney McLeod - Philadelphia Eagles - Safety - The former UVA standout started for the Eagles and recorded two tackles in Philadelphia’s 27-21 loss after recording five tackles a week earlier.

Morgan Moses - Washington Redskins - Offensive Tackle - Moses started at right tackle in a 21-9 Washington loss and played in all 74 offensive snaps. The Redskins struggled in their home opener after crushing Arizona a week earlier.

Brent Urban - Baltimore Ravens - Defensive End - The former star lineman for UVA started for Baltimore last Thursday and recorded a tackle in 51 defensive snaps.

Rotation Players:

Eli Harold - Detroit Lions - Linebacker - The former star Hoo linebacker recorded his first sack with the Lions in 25 defensive snaps in the Detriot loss. Here is a video of his big play:

Eli Harold sacks Jimmy Garoppolo, past Staley and Tomlinson. pic.twitter.com/rIsHGOEGsd — James Brady (@JamesBradySBN) September 16, 2018

Chris Long - Philadelphia Eagles - Defensive End - Long recorded two tackles in 25 defensive snaps in Philadelphia’s loss, after getting 1.5 sacks in the opener.

Anthony Harris - Minnesota Vikings - Safety - “Ant” Harris saw 22 special teams snaps for Minnesota but did not record any stats.

LaRoy Reynolds - Philadelphia Eagles - Linebacker - Reynolds was in on 20 special teams snaps for Philadelphia but did nor record any stats.

Micah Kiser - Los Angeles Rams - Linebacker - Kiser has only been used on special teams for the Rams and did not record a tackle in his 16 snaps of action in the Los Angeles win.

Darius Jennings - Tennessee Titans - Wide Receiver - The former star UVA receiver saw six offensive snaps and ten special teams snaps in Tennessee’s win. He did not record any stats this week after returning a kickoff for a TD in Week 1.

Matt Schaub - Atlanta Falcons - Quarterback - Schaub played in one snap in Atlanta’s win, as Matt Ryan was fixing his equipment. In his first regular season game action since 2016, the former UVA legend fumbled the snap. Ooof.

Backups:

Maurice Canady - Baltimore Ravens - Cornerback - Canady was placed on the injured reserve after injuring his thigh but may return later in the season. He made two tackles for the Ravens in the season opener.