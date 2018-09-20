What to Watch: College Football Week Four

Not too many highlight games on Saturday, but it’s college football, so some exciting things are bound to happen. In any event, here are some of the matchups that you’ll want to circle:

Louisville has struggled out of the gates thus far, falling to perennial power Alabama in their opener, and surviving a scare from Western Kentucky last weekend. In an effort to revamp the offense, Head Coach Bobby Petrino announced earlier this week that he’s making a switch at quarterback, opting to start the more mobile Malik Cunningham, who played in relief in the last two games, in place of Jawon Pass. We’ll see if the Hoos can take advantage of this relatively inexperienced freshman on Saturday.

TV - ACC Network, 12:30 PM

Notre Dame may be perfect in the win column so far, but every game has finished within one possession, including week two’s contest against Ball State. Wake Forest’s only loss came in a close one last Thursday to a solid Boston College team in a game that was moved up in time due to Hurricane Florence. While the Fighting Irish are eight point favorites as it stands, I expect this one to be tighter than that.

TV - ABC, 12:00 PM

Who can compete with the Tide? It’s the question everyone has been asking so far in this college football season, as Alabama has absolutely dominated the competition through three weeks. Texas A&M surprised some people when they played a very good Clemson team down to the wire a few weeks ago, so maybe they’ll be the ones to create at least some drama.

TV - CBS, 3:30 PM

The matchup between these two undefeated squads in Eugene should pay dividends down the line in the PAC-12 North race. The Ducks didn’t look too pretty last week against a winless San Jose State, escaping 35-22, while the Cardinal took down UC Davis in vintage methodical fashion, 30-10. Both potential Heisman Trophy candidates, Stanford’s Bryce Love, who returns after missing last week’s game, and Oregon’s Justin Herbert, will look to enhance their resumes in week four.

TV - ABC, 8:00 PM

The biggest shock from last week was then-sixth ranked Wisconsin’s loss to BYU at home. The defeat dropped the Badgers 12 spots in the AP poll, as they start Big Ten play with an always tough road test at Iowa. We’ll see how the Badgers respond, a team many expected to compete for the College Football Playoff, facing a stingy Hawkeyes squad.

TV - FOX, 8:30 PM