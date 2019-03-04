WATCH: All 18 of Virginia’s threes against Syracuse

The No. 2 Virginia Cavaliers tied a school record for threes made in a game with 18 against Syracuse on Monday night at the Carrier Dome. Now, you can watch all of them in all their glory:

Kyle Guy led the charge with eight threes on 10 attempts, Ty Jerome had five on six attempts, and De’Andre Hunter connected on five on seven attempts. For those counting at home, that’s 54 points, so if Virginia only hit those threes, they still would have beaten Syracuse by one.

BRB watching this on repeat.