 clock menu more-arrow no yes

WATCH: All 18 of Virginia’s threes against Syracuse

INJECT THIS INTO MY VEINS

By Caroline Darney
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Virginia Cavaliers tied a school record for threes made in a game with 18 against Syracuse on Monday night at the Carrier Dome. Now, you can watch all of them in all their glory:

Kyle Guy led the charge with eight threes on 10 attempts, Ty Jerome had five on six attempts, and De’Andre Hunter connected on five on seven attempts. For those counting at home, that’s 54 points, so if Virginia only hit those threes, they still would have beaten Syracuse by one.

BRB watching this on repeat.

More From Streaking The Lawn

This Article has a component height of 6. The sidebar size is short.

Loading comments...