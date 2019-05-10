Virginia basketball makes moves, Juan Thornhill shines in Chiefs minicamp, Lax prepares for tourney

It’s almost time for graduation on grounds but there are still plenty of sports to keep us rolling here on Streaking the Lawn. Yesterday we brought you the scoop on JUCO First-Team All-American guard Tomas Woldetensae, who reportedly committed to Virginia basketball, and a new podcast featuring the one and only Mark Titus to mark the one month anniversary of Tony Bennett taking Virginia basketball to a national title. Here’s what else is happening around the corner for your Friday morning. Happy reading.

Four selling points Virginia can use to persuade the Hauser brothers to commit (The Daily Progress)

Marquette’s golden boys (who also happen to be brothers) are in the transfer market. But how can Virginia convince them to become Cavaliers? The Daily Progress breaks down four selling points.

Former Virginia guards Hunter, Guy, Jerome receive invitations to NBA Draft Combine (The Daily Progress)

Virginia’s big three–Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome and De’Andre Hunter–all received invitations to the NBA Draft Combine to take place later this month. Mamadi Diakite did not.

Bryce Perkins, Virginia Head Into Summer with a Sense of Urgency (TheSabre.com)

Virginia football’s starting signal caller Bryce Perkins underwent offseason surgery on his right pinky and spent spring practice getting back into the groove as August approaches.

Virginia Men’s Lax Ready for NCAA Tournament (NBC29)

After winning the 2019 ACC tournament, Lars Tiffany & Co. prepare to begin NCAA tourney play when they host Robert Morris in the first round on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Coach Bennett accepts the Winged Foot Award at the New York Athletic Club. #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/Pl3lxFM1lk — Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) May 9, 2019

Golf gets some love too. You go Thomas Walsh.