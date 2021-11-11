Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 11/11/21- Notre Dame Preview w/ Mike Golic Jr.

Pierce and Zach are back this week with another very special guest: ESPN’s Mike Golic Jr! Mike, of course, is a Notre Dame alum and he stops by the pod to help us detail Notre Dame’s football season so far - their standing in the national landscape, the ups and downs of their season, and the strengths and weaknesses that they’ll be bringing to Charlottesville. The crew chat about Brennan Armstrong, how doubtful they are in his availability for the weekend, and what that obviously means for the Hoos and the game. Mike shares a lot of great details on the ND team, what UVA fans can expect, and what the team would need to do to pull off the upset. They also get into the state of the ACC, the Coastal Division race, and how things might shake out towards the end of the regular season for both teams.