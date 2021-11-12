Armaan Franklin Explodes to Lead the Cavaliers over Radford 73-52

On Tuesday night the Virginia Cavaliers couldn’t keep up with a Navy team that shot the lights out in the first half and kept UVA at bay in the second half.

It was the Hoos turn to bust on in the first half on Friday night against Radford. The Highlanders got out to an early lead thanks to a 6-0 run, but facing a 10-8 deficit, the Hoos went off on a 24-5 run giving UVA the lead that they wouldn’t give back.

They would eventually have a 41-21 lead entering halftime thanks in large part to the 13 points from newcomer, Armaan Franklin, who was 3-4 behind the arc and 2-3 at the free throw line. Fellow newcomer Jayden Gardner added 11 points and 5 rebounds of his own.

While not nearly as dominant in the second half, UVA put the game on cruise control and held Radford at arm’s length to win comfortably.

Like they did in the first half, Gardner and Franklin paced the Hoos’ offense the entire game to the tune of 18 and 21 points respectively.

Unfortunately, the Cavaliers’ offense ran cold against the Highlanders in the second half just as it did against Navy in the second half on Tuesday. Even though UVA was able to get to the free throw line to keep pace with Radford, they went more than 7 minutes without hitting a field goal going 0-6 during that time including multiple turnovers.

UVA will take the momentum gained tonight on the road next week as they head to Houston to take on the Cougars on Tuesday night.