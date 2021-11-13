ACC Betting Preview: Week 11

Before I begin, please let me apologize. If you’re like Streaking the Lawns’s fearless leader, Brian Leung, you took me seriously when I told you last week it was time to do the opposite of my picks. If you did that, you went 0-5. On second thought, what were you thinking? So, we’re back to 0.500 at 34-34 which means figuring out which of these picks to follow is probably harder than actually picking the games. There are seven games on the slate, so head on over to DraftKings Sportsbook and get in on the action.

UCONN Huskies @ Clemson Tigers

Clemson -41; Over/Under 52

It’s been a rough year for the Clemson offense, but they have managed to “erupt” for 30 points in each of the last two games. They’ll look to finish the year strong and use the tilt with the Huskies as a way to work out some kinks. But the total is just too high. For this to go over, Clemson will have to score at least 49 because UCONN is really bad and will be hard-pressed to even get on the scoreboard against this Clemson defense.

Pick: Under 52

Syracuse Orange @ Louisville Cardinals

Louisville -3; Over/Under 55.5

I still have a hard time believing Syracuse is 5-4 while I think Louisville is much better than 4-5. Perhaps it’s every time I turn on the Cardinals, I’m betting against them and Malik Cunningham is doing something reminiscent of Lamar Jackson. Still, I like the home team here. Both teams like to keep it on the ground, so the under in play, but give me Louisville as they get one game closer to bowl eligibility and the Orange have to sweat it out for another week.

Pick: Louisville -3

Boston College Eagles @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech -1.5; Over/Under 54.5

Despite a head-scratching 45-22 win over North Carolina, Georgia Tech has been exactly what I thought they would be this year. Yet, here they are favored in an ACC game in November. Boston College has been somewhat of a disappointment, but this is still a team I expected to win 7-8 games. Phil Jurcovec is back and I think he lets the Eagles be more of the team I thought they’d be heading into this season.

Pick: Boston College +1.5

Duke Blue Devils @ Virginia Tech Hokies

Virginia Tech -11.5; Over/Under 51

We’re at the point of the year when I’m torn about what I want for our rivals to the south. On the one hand firing a coach can set a program back several years, but on the other as long as Justin Fuente is at the helm, the coaching advantage in the rivalry rests in Charlottesville. Unfortunately the fire Fuente chants will take a week off as Duke comes to town. Outside of putting a scare into Pitt early last week, Duke has been just what the doctor ordered for everyone in the ACC. That won’t change this week as VaTech will roll.

Pick: VaTech -11.5

Miami Hurricanes @ Florida State Seminoles

Florida State +2.5; Over/Under 61

I was this close to picking the Seminoles last week in their game against NC State, but went with the total instead. It’s a good thing as well since about half the team didn’t play, including quarterback Jordan Travis. Before that game, Florida State seemed to have found something. Miami is...fine this year. Nothing good, nothing bad, but certainly a departure from the lofty expectations they had coming into the seemingly. Tyler Van Dyke seemingly does enough to win as the ‘Canes have won their last three games by an average of less than three points. Expect another close game, but it to be Florida State losing by a field goal at the end or coming way with the outright W.

Pick: Florida State +2.5

Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia +6.5; Over/Under 63.5

All eyes heading into Saturday night’s matchup with Notre Dame will be set on the health of Brennan Armstrong. However, I don’t think his health matters that much in the handicap. This game’s going over. If Armstrong plays, UVA will score a ton of points, but so will Notre Dame. If Jay Woolfolk is under center, Virginia may or may not score, but Notre Dame still will. As we saw in Provo two weeks ago a Virginia opponent can get to the game total all on their own. I don’t expect that happen again, but you never know.

Pick: Over 63.5

North Carolina State Wolfpack @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Wake Forest -2; Over/Under 65.5

In a game that’s most likely a play-in game for the ACC Championship, Wake Forest looks to keep their offense humming taking on one of the best defenses in the ACC. Honestly though, I don't trust that either unit has really been tested this season. The Wolfpack have mainly dodged the best offenses in the conference (UNC, UVA, Pitt) while Wake Forest has feasted on some of the worst defenses the league has to offer (UVA, UNC, Duke). In a game that expects to be close throughout, I want a quarterback I can trust to make a play when his team needs it, and that’s Sam Hartman.

Pick: Wake Forest -2

Record: 34-34