Streaking the Lawn Podcast -11/18/21- The Specialest of Special Guests w/ Caroline Darney

Tune in to Pierce and Zach this week as they welcome Caroline back on the pod for thoughts on the basketball team’s rough start and the daunting challenges facing the Virginia football team. The crew run through the ups and downs through men’s basketball’s first three games - we know in general what’s gone wrong, but what could we see Coach Bennett employee to fix these issues? What in the personnel of this team lends itself to immediate adjustments or possible improvements? They also discuss football’s loss to Notre Dame, continue to fret about the defense, and how the road games have been a bigger issue for that unit than game’s in Scott Stadium. Remember...Pitt and VT are all that stand between the Hoos and another ACC championship game appearance. Can the Hoos claim the first of those wins this weekend? Oh, they also lament the VT football interim coaching appointment.