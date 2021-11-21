Virginia opens as a touchdown-favorite over Virginia Tech

The Virginia Cavaliers have now dropped three straight after a commanding 6-2 start to the season. Saturday’s loss to Pitt dropped the Hoos from Coastal Division title hopes, but with one more regular season game left, things are all but settled as Virginia looks to set itself up for postseason success.

There’s plenty still on the line in Saturday’s matchup against in-state rivals Virginia Tech for the Commonwealth Cup. According to the DraftKings Sportsbook, Virginia opens as a 7.5-point favorite against the 5-6 Hokies, who are at risk of missing the postseason.

This past weekend, Virginia covered its 12.5-point spread against Pitt to go 7-4 so far on the season against the spread. The Hokies, meanwhile, are just 3-8 against the spread this season, losing by 12 to the Miami Hurricanes as a 7-point underdog.

Still, it’s a rivalry game, so all bets, so to speak, are off the table.

Elsewhere around the ACC: