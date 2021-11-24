Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 11/24/21 - Basketball Tournament Victory! Commonwealth Cup!

Back this week on the pod: Caroline! Darns joins Pierce again to chat about the recent basketball victories over Georgia and Providence - what have we seen in these wins that give us optimism for the rest of the season? The offense is clearly running through two of the newer Hoos - will that continue? With all the early season tinkering and growing pains, it’s clear the road to success is coming together for Tony Bennett’s team.

The crew (duo) also talk about the football team’s loss to Pitt, how gosh darn amazing Brennan Armstrong is, and look at the big rivalry game coming up on Saturday. Seems like the only reason to predict a Hokie’s victory is the ghosts of the Commonwealth Clash...and...well maybe something more concrete? We’ve got some notes, for sure.