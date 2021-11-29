COMMITMENT: UVA Football Lands QB Commit from California

The Virginia Cavaliers’ football program got some good news Monday morning with their 16th commit for the class of 2022.

Corona High School Quarterback Delaney Walker made the call and committed to the Hoos.

Though the 6’3 QB has never visited grounds, he intends to make an official visit to Charlottesville in early December and sign his letter of intent with Virginia on December 15th during the early signing period.

Very much a dual threat QB, the signal caller has not been rated by all of the recruiting services, but 247 Sports gives him an 83 overall rating and 3 stars.

Though he has played quarterback in high school and has told other outlets that he was recruited to play quarterback at the next level, his national caliber speed makes him a threat at other positions as well.

Crawford told 247’s Greg Biggins that the UVA staff is reminded of Bryce Perkins when they watch his film, but Crawford could lend a hand in other aspects of the offense like Keytaon Thompson did this season.

Crawford is the 16th overall commit to Bronco Mendenhall and staff which currently ranks 44th overall and 8th in the ACC with an average overall ranking of 0.8563. Crawford will also be the 2nd QB commit of the class joining Davis Lane out of Liberty Christian in Lynchburg.