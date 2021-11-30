Comcast subscribers rejoice: ACC Network is coming!

If you are a Comcast Xfinity customer, today is the day you’ve been waiting for. Comcast and The Walt Disney Company announced today that they’ve reached an agreement for Comcast to continue carrying Disney’s content for Xfinity TV subscribers, with a twist: Comcast will finally start distributing the ACC Network!

UVA and, more broadly, ACC fans have lamented for literally years now that Xfinity has been the sole holdout among the major cable providers in reaching an agreement with Disney to provide the ACC Network. With today’s announcement, Comcast and Disney have confirmed that the ACC Network will launch on Xfinity in “the coming weeks.”

That will give access not only to the channel itself, but also to online streaming options of ACC Network programming.

This year, five of Virginia’s 12 regular season football games could only be found on the ACC Network. So far, 13 men’s basketball games are scheduled to air on the ACC Network, including Friday night’s matchup against Pitt. Four of the next five games are only on the ACC Network, although it’s not clear exactly when Xfinity will start airing the ACC Network.