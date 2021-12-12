Tony Elliott introductory press conference details and likely storylines

With former Clemson Tigers’ Offensive Coordinator Tony Elliott signed on as the new Virginia Cavaliers’ head football coach, the Clemson alum has made it to Charlottesville with his introductory press conference set for Monday at 2:00 pm et.

The press conference is set to take place in the George Welsh Indoor Practice Facility. Certain members of the team will be available for interview afterwards as well.

In terms of fan access to the press conference, UVA has allowed for a variety of options so that fans can get to know the newest head Wahoo.

For starters, the ACC Network plans to be live broadcasting the press conference for those with access. Additionally, fans can access a livestream at VirginiaSports.com at the time of the event. Then, lastly, UVA will stream the press conference from the @VirginiaCavaliers Facebook account.

This will be Elliott’s first true appearance in his new role as UVA’s head coach as the Wahoo faithful will get an initial look at his mindset and approach. Especially considering this is Elliott’s first head coaching gig, it will be interesting to hear from him particularly regarding how his time at Clemson under Dabo Swinney prepared him for this role.

On top of that, Elliott will undoubtedly be asked about who will fill out his coaching staff. Considering the success UVA’s offense had this season there’s surely reasoning to potentially keep some of Bronco Mendenhall’s staff in the building.

That said, Elliott’s experience and time at Clemson means that he will have a network of people to choose from as well.

For a deeper dive on who Elliott should bring, we addressed his staff in a piece earlier this week.

This is an exciting time for the UVA football program with Elliot coming to helm. With Monday’s presser, the Elliott era at Virginia is commencing. So, be sure to tune in.