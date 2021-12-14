Pierce and Zach are back this week to talk about the Wahoos and their new football coach. Following Coach Tony Elliott’s introductory presser, Zach breaks down the positives he sees from the new head guy in charge and how he immediately seems to fit in at UVA. The duo discuss some of the critical first steps needed for the program to continue its momentum and what could possible happen as he begins to build a coaching staff here in Charlottesville. The guys also reflect on the basketball team’s disappointing season so far and lament the lack of consistent shooters - and note who could step up in ACC play to turn things around...maybe...
Filed under:
Streaking the Lawn Podcast -12/14/21 - New Coach, Who Dis?
It seems like just yesterday we were doing this with new coach bronco
Loading comments...