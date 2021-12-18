Virginia vs Fairleigh Dickinson Game Thread

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Knights

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Date: December 18, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ACC Network

Online Streaming: ESPN.com

Odds from DraftKings: Virginia -25

After eleven days off from competition, the ‘Hoos look to get back on track following a tough loss at James Madison with a home contest against one of college basketball’s worst teams. The Knights currently sit at 0-9 on the season. Safe to say, this should be a get right game for Virginia before the team heads into much more competitive contests against ACC competition.

For more details on Fairleigh Dickinson, here's the BIG PREVIEW for today's afternoon matchup.

Finally, here are some media notes:

For Openers

• Virginia (6-4) concludes non-conference action vs. FDU.

• UVA ranks seventh nationally in scoring defense (55.8 ppg) and 19th in turnovers per game (10.2).

• UVA has limited its foes to 49.7 points per game and 33.9 percent shooting in its six wins.

• Kihei Clark has a 12-game 3-point streak dating back to last season and is shooting a career-best 40.9 percent from 3-point range this season.

Virginia All-Time vs. FDU

• Virginia is 1-0 all-time vs. FDU.

• The Cavaliers defeated the Knights 88-61 in the lone meeting between the teams on Dec. 6, 1988.

• Bryant Stith had a game-high 21 points and Richard Morgan added 15 points in the 27-point win.

• Stith sank 11 of 15 free throws as the Cavaliers enjoyed a 29-12 advantage from the charity stripe.

• Curtis Williams added 11 points as 12 Cavaliers reached the scoring column.

UVA All-Time vs. The Northeast Conference

• Virginia is 10-0 all-time vs. current Northeast Conference opponents (3-0 vs. LIU Brooklyn, 3-0 vs. Wagner, 1-0 vs. Farleigh Dickinson, 1-0 vs. Mount St. Mary’s, 1-0 vs. St. Francis Brooklyn and 1-0 vs. Saint Francis University).

• The Cavaliers meet their first Northeast Conference foe since defeating St. Francis University 76-51 at John Paul Jones Arena on Dec. 1, 2020.

• Tony Bennett is 3-0 all-time vs. current Northeast Conference opponents as a head coach (1-0 vs. St. Francis Brooklyn and 1-0 vs. Saint Francis University at UVA and Fairleigh Dickinson at Washington State).