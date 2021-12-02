Bronco Mendenhall stepping down as UVA football head coach

The Virginia Cavaliers’ Head Coach Bronco Mendenhall will be stepping down after the team’s bowl game this season.

In six seasons at Virginia Mendenhall amassed a 36-38 overall record as he helped the ‘Hoos to beat Virginia Tech for the first time in 16 seasons, win the Coastal Division, and make the Orange Bowl in 2019.

Mendenhall has also led the ‘Hoos to bowl eligibility for five straight seasons with additional appearances in Military Bowl and the Belk Bowl in 2017 and 2018.

In UVA’s press release announcing the news, Athletic Director Carla Williams emphasized that “it has been a privilege to have Bronco Mendenhall direct the Virginia football team over the past six seasons,” and that “he has done an exceptional job of not just transforming the program, but elevating the expectations for the program. He has established the necessary foundation to propel our football team upward. He is more than a football coach and the impact he has had on these young men will be a positive influence for the rest of their lives.”

To close out her statement, Williams said that “He is an amazing colleague to our other coaches and staff, always willing to help wherever it is needed. I have been blessed to have been able to work with him these last four years and I wish he and Holly the very best in their next chapter.”

This is an absolute shocker for the Virginia football program as this season was expected to lay the groundwork to be the standard for what Mendenhall was hoping to continue to build in Charlottesville. With the ‘Hoos waiting for a bowl game assignment this Sunday, there is no way to know what direction this program will go next.

Stay tuned to Streaking the Lawn for further updates and news surrounding this breaking story.