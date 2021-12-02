 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Streaking the Lawn EMERGENCY PODCAST EPISODE OUR COACH HAS RESIGNED

We’re going to work through this together, everybody

By Jay Pierce
/ new
Georgia Tech v Virginia Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images
Streaking The Lawn Podcast - Each week, your Streaking the Lawn podcast crew gets together to talk about the latest and greatest with all things Virginia and beyond.

Well folks. Here we are. Just as surprised and lost and shocked and excited and afraid as you. We brought in nearly everyone tonight to let it out on the podcast. Please forgive the mixed levels of audio quality. We here at STL are just going to work through this in real time - come listen and work through it with us. Coach Mendenhall has decided to step down from his position at UVA and there are a lot of emotions attached to that.

We also talk a little about the tech game.

Who knows, folks? Who knows.

More From Streaking The Lawn

Loading comments...