Streaking the Lawn EMERGENCY PODCAST EPISODE OUR COACH HAS RESIGNED

Well folks. Here we are. Just as surprised and lost and shocked and excited and afraid as you. We brought in nearly everyone tonight to let it out on the podcast. Please forgive the mixed levels of audio quality. We here at STL are just going to work through this in real time - come listen and work through it with us. Coach Mendenhall has decided to step down from his position at UVA and there are a lot of emotions attached to that.

We also talk a little about the tech game.

Who knows, folks? Who knows.