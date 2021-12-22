Virginia Football Recruiting: Targets to watch before late signing day

After reeling in 10 commitments from high school prospects and transfers on early signing day, the Virginia Cavaliers still have work to do to round out the class of 2022. New head coach Tony Elliott has plenty of options around the country to woo as the late signing period looms from February 2 to April 1.

Below are some players with Virginia offers already in hand—some of whom the Hoos had been in particularly strong position with before the recent coaching change.

Treyveon Longmire - DB, Corbin (KY)

A tall 6-foot-2, Longmire could play either safety or corner at the next level. He decommitted from Kentucky in early December and announced his plans to extend his recruitment by another few months:

I will be taking some visits in January and signing in February #GodsPlan — Treyveon Longmire (@TreyveonLongmi1) December 10, 2021

In addition to his UVA offer, the three-star holds offers from Michigan, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, and Louisville; Clemson has previously shown interest but not offered as of the early signing period.

Anthony “AJ” Holmes - DL, Westfield (TX)

The one-time Virginia commit (from June through Mendenhall’s announcement date, Dec. 2) is still on the board after the early signing period. Elliott and his new staff will need to try and revive the good vibes with this well-regarded three-star. Minnesota and TCU are the newest offers on the table for Holmes, but Duke, Houston, Colorado, SMU, and Indiana are just a few of the 18 offers Holmes has to choose amongst.

Tapuvae Amaama - OL, Skyridge (UT)

This is one target that UVA would have a better shot of reeling in if offensive line coach Garrett Tujague is retained: Tujague built a strong relationship with “Snoop” and positioned Virginia well to win his commitment. BYU and Miami are Amaama’s other major school offers, with close-to-home options including Colorado State, New Mexico, and New Mexico State. Syracuse is also in the mix, and could gain momentum if Robert Anae and other offensive coaches end up there.

Andrew Savaiinaea - DE/TE, Graham-Kapowsin (WA)

An impressive athlete off the edge, Savaiinaea helped lead Graham-Kapowsin to an undefeated season, a state title, and an upset victory over Georgia state champions Collins Hill (led by #1 overall recruit in 2022 Travis Hunter) in the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series. A Polynesian Bowl selection, Savaiinaea previously announced a top four of UVA, Oregon, UCLA, and Kentucky. This is another recruitment where a new staff will need to make up ground from Mendenhall’s departure; fellow Washington defensive standout Josh McCarron could help them do so.

Leroy Paige - WR/DB, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Charter (LA)

At 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, with a background in track as well, Paige would bring a good combination of size and speed to each side of the ball. Will Elliott’s new staff be able to maintain—or even build on—UVA’s strength in Louisiana the past several cycles? Baylor and Mississippi State appear to be the other main suitors for Paige, but as with any prospect from the Pelican State, an LSU offer late in the game would change everything.