Virginia vs Clemson Live Game Thread

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Clemson Tigers

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Date: December 22, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ACC Network

Online Streaming: ESPN.com

Odds from DraftKings: Virginia -4.5

Following a big win over Fairleigh Dickinson, the ‘Hoos head back into ACC competition tonight against the Clemson Tiger.

Finally, here are some media notes:

For Openers

• Virginia (7-4, 1-0 ACC) returns to ACC action for its first of two meeting against Clemson (8-4, 0-1).

• UVA has an 11-game winning streak in the series against Clemson.

• UVA ranks fifth nationally in scoring defense (55.2 ppg) and 16th in turnovers per game (10.2).

• UVA has limited its foes to 49.6 points per game, 33.1 percent field goal shooting and 25 percent 3-point shooting in its seven wins.

Virginia All-Time vs. Clemson

• Virginia is 79-52 all-time vs. Clemson, including a 45-16 home mark, in a series that dates back to 1935-36.

• UVA defeated the Tigers 85-50 in the lone meeting last season at Littlejohn Coliseum

• UVA has an 11-game winning streak in the series, limiting the Tigers to 50 or fewer points in six of the wins.

• The Cavaliers have an eight-game winning streak against the Tigers in Charlottesville.

• UVA is 13-2 in its last 15 meetings against the Tigers.

• Head coach Tony Bennett is 13-3 all-time vs. Clemson.

Last Time vs. The Tigers

• Sam Hauser and Tomas Woldetensae led five players in double figures with 14 points apiece as then-No. 18 Virginia (9-2, 5-0) routed No. 12 Clemson 85-50 on Jan. 16, 2021.

• Virginia started the game on an 18-2 run, drilled 15 3-pointers and outrebounded the Tigers 33-21.

• Woldetensae had season highs in points and 3-pointers (4) as the Cavaliers scored 80 or more points in back-to-back ACC games for the first time since 2006-07.

• Trey Murphy III added 13 points and Kihei Clark and Jay Huff each added 12, respectively.

• Huff added seven rebounds and career-high five assists.

• Virginia shot a season-high 60.7 percent, including 55.6 percent from downtown.