Virginia football: Coaching change tracker

The 2021 season officially came to an end for the Virginia Cavaliers on Sunday, December 26, with the announcement that UVA would not be able to participate in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl. The end of the season also meant the end of Bronco Mendenhall’s tenure as head coach and the transition to the Tony Elliott era.

A change in head coach also means lots of changes in assistants. Below is a list—which we’ll update regularly—with the latest news on where former staff is going, and who may be coming to Charlottesville as new staff.

Previous Coaches

Marques Hagans and Clint Sintim: RETAINED??

Based on Twitter activity from current players and their parents, it looks like WR coach Marques Hagans and DL coach Clint Sintim will both be retained by Elliott.

Star receiver Dontayvion Wicks tweeted late Sunday night about “run[ning] it back” with Coach Hagans:

And earlier on Sunday, the mother of linebacker Josh McCarron tweeted how happy she was that Hagans, Sintim, and Garrett Tujague would all be staying at Virginia:

@Coach2J, @coachmhagans and @CoachSintim I am soooooo happy yawl are staying!!! Much love- Joshy Boy’s mom!

Now how can we get @Coach_Popp to stay???? @Coach_TElliott — Tracy McCarron (@trayski25) December 27, 2021

Garrett Tujague: RETAINED

Both Wahoos247 and CavsCorner are reporting that offensive line coach Garrett Tujague will remain in that role under Tony Elliott.

Robert Anae and Jason Beck: Syracuse

Offensive coordinator Robert Anae had reportedly left the UVA team before Christmas, with quarterbacks coach Jason Beck staying to call plays for the bowl game. With the bowl game not happening, both coaches are now reportedly off to join Dino Babers’ staff at Syracuse:

Now that #Virginia's season is over, QBs coach Jason Beck will be joining former offensive coordinator Robert Anae with #Syracuse, according to sources. Beck was supposed to call plays in the Fenway Bowl. Anae left the team a week ago. Syracuse is replacing OC Sterlin Gilbert. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 26, 2021

Ricky Brumfield: FIU

Brumfield had been one of the Hoos’ strongest recruiters, especially building a pipeline to Charlottesville of players from Louisiana.

Former Virginia special teams coordinator Ricky Brumfield is headed to #FIU as special teams coordinator and assistant head coach, sources tell @247Sports. #Hoos #GoHoos https://t.co/1ETcCZn8mD pic.twitter.com/2RcgqmoKVk — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) December 24, 2021

Mark Atuaia: Washington State

The energetic running backs coach is reportedly off to join the Cougars, according to Yahoo’s Pete Thamel. Atuaia confirmed he is departing UVA in a Sunday-afternoon tweet thread:

Indicative of today’s culture, my time at UVA ended over a Zoom call an hour ago. Yet, abnormal circumstances will not dictate how I’ll end my 6-year stint in C’ville – especially with Wahoo Nation. Indulge me for my last tweets as the RB coach at the University of Virginia. — Mark Atuaia (@CoachAtuaia) December 26, 2021

New Coaches

Elliott had not announced any new hires as of Sunday 12/26. Here are names we speculated about shortly after news broke that Elliott was coming to UVA.

Adam Smotherman: strength and conditioning

The assistant strength-and-conditioning coach for Clemson’s football team—and the “get back” coach for longtime Clemson defensive coordinator Venables—Smotherman will reportedly join Elliott in the head S&C role.