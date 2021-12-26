 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Virginia football: Coaching change tracker

Following the comings and goings of UVA’s assistant coaches

By Paul Wiley Updated
Clemson v Virginia Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

The 2021 season officially came to an end for the Virginia Cavaliers on Sunday, December 26, with the announcement that UVA would not be able to participate in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl. The end of the season also meant the end of Bronco Mendenhall’s tenure as head coach and the transition to the Tony Elliott era.

A change in head coach also means lots of changes in assistants. Below is a list—which we’ll update regularly—with the latest news on where former staff is going, and who may be coming to Charlottesville as new staff.

Previous Coaches

Marques Hagans and Clint Sintim: RETAINED??

Based on Twitter activity from current players and their parents, it looks like WR coach Marques Hagans and DL coach Clint Sintim will both be retained by Elliott.

Star receiver Dontayvion Wicks tweeted late Sunday night about “run[ning] it back” with Coach Hagans:

And earlier on Sunday, the mother of linebacker Josh McCarron tweeted how happy she was that Hagans, Sintim, and Garrett Tujague would all be staying at Virginia:

Garrett Tujague: RETAINED

Both Wahoos247 and CavsCorner are reporting that offensive line coach Garrett Tujague will remain in that role under Tony Elliott.

Robert Anae and Jason Beck: Syracuse

Offensive coordinator Robert Anae had reportedly left the UVA team before Christmas, with quarterbacks coach Jason Beck staying to call plays for the bowl game. With the bowl game not happening, both coaches are now reportedly off to join Dino Babers’ staff at Syracuse:

Ricky Brumfield: FIU

Brumfield had been one of the Hoos’ strongest recruiters, especially building a pipeline to Charlottesville of players from Louisiana.

Mark Atuaia: Washington State

The energetic running backs coach is reportedly off to join the Cougars, according to Yahoo’s Pete Thamel. Atuaia confirmed he is departing UVA in a Sunday-afternoon tweet thread:

New Coaches

Elliott had not announced any new hires as of Sunday 12/26. Here are names we speculated about shortly after news broke that Elliott was coming to UVA.

Adam Smotherman: strength and conditioning

The assistant strength-and-conditioning coach for Clemson’s football team—and the “get back” coach for longtime Clemson defensive coordinator Venables—Smotherman will reportedly join Elliott in the head S&C role.

