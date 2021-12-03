ACC Basketball Betting Preview: ACC Opening Weekend

One of the byproducts of the ACC moving to an 18-game conference schedule is we get ACC basketball before the new year. It all kicks off Friday night with a tasty two-game slate. While I normally wouldn’t write up just two games, we do get the Hoos on this one so why get in on that Friday night action. If you’re just joining us for basketball betting and weren’t around for football, I’m pleased to inform you that all our lines are now courtesy of Draftkings Sportsbook. On to the action.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ Boston College Eagles

KP: Boston College +4; Over/Under 136

Draftkings: Boston College +5; Over/Under 131.5

Welcome to the opener of the ACC basketball season. Unfortunately the schedule makers could have given us a little better show. Both teams come in having lost three games and similarly they beat up on bad teams and have lost to every team they’ve played better than 216 on KenPom. This game should be slow with both teams ranking in the bottom third in the country in pace. Furthermore both teams get the majority of their points from inside the arc. While Notre Dame is allowing teams to shoot 44% from three, Boston College won’t take advantage as they only take 28% of their field goal attempts from outside.

Pick: Under 131.5

Pittsburgh Panthers @ Virginia Cavaliers

KP: Virginia -13; Over/Under 115

Draftkings: Virginia -13.5; Over/Under 113

This is one of my favorite spots to bet. The total is hanging out right around 112-114, a point or two under the KenPom projection, but I see this ticking up as the day goes one. It’s a great spot since I love that the public can’t stomach betting an under for a game in the teens. However, anytime you have an under in the 110’s and a favorite laying 13-14 points, the value screams underdog. This is the type of game that Virginia wins convincingly, the outcome never in doubt, but the Panthers lose by 10-12 points.

Pick: Pitt +13.5

Record: 0-0-0