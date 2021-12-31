Happy Holidays from Streaking the Lawn

Happy Holidays

from the entire Streaking the Lawn staff!

We made it!

On the last day of 2021, I get the distinct honor of writing my absolute favorite article of the year. The one where we take all of the profits we’ve earned over the year from advertising dollars and affiliate revenue, and we donate it to a charity of interest to the local UVA and Charlottesville communities.

In the spirit of the holidays, Streaking the Lawn has made a donation to the Child Health Partnership.

Child Health Partnership works with families to create nurturing home environments, promoting the health and well-being of children in the Charlottesville area community. They started in 1991 by providing community nursing services throughout what’s now known as the Blue Ridge Health District in the Virginia Department of Health in 1991. They became an independent nonprofit in 2008 as the Jefferson Area Children’s Health Improvement Program (CHIP), renamed to the Child Health Partnership in 2019.

They deliver food and learning kits to families; they provide pre-natal and post-partum resources to mothers; they work with refugee families, pregnant or parenting teenagers, and more. Their work with families increase immunization rates, parental employment, well-child care rates, current health assessment rates, and more. Nearly 90% of the money they raise goes back into program services.

Our entire team here at Streaking the Lawn has full-time jobs elsewhere, be it as a full-time student or out in the real world, and we write on this site because it’s intrinsically rewarding, and it saves our friends and family from having to hear every thought we have on UVA. Some of us have been doing this for well over a decade. We’re able to do it because of you, dear reader, and your support.

If you’re looking for ways to amplify this gift and beyond, here are a few:

You can make a donation directly to Child Health Partnership here. Bookmark our Amazon Affiliate link and click on it right before you check out on any cart. If we’re the last affiliate link you click on before checking out, we’ll get a very small commission. Buy any of the officially licensed gear from BreakingT using our affiliate link. We work with the BreakingT team to come up with new designs to capture the moment, and they’ve been one of our favorite partners over the years. Just keep supporting us. Read the articles. Download and listen to the podcasts. Engage with the site frequently!

Past recipients of our annual donation include: Special Olympics of Virginia (2010), The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia (2011), Cavaliers Against Cancer (2012), the oncology center of UVA Children’s Hospital (2013), Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (2014), and the Sexual Assault Resource Agency (2015), Chris Long Foundation’s Waterboys (2016), the Heal Charlottesville Fund (2017), UVA Children’s Hospital (2018), UVA Football’s Thursday’s Heroes (2019), and UVA Health’s COVID-19 Support fund (2020).

On behalf of myself, Will, Pierce, Zach, Wiley, Ryan, and Tiki, thank you, dear reader, for supporting us all year long. Thanks for reading our articles. Thanks for buying all of our merch. Thanks for passing along our podcasts to all your friends. Thanks for making us a part of your UVA sports obsession.

Here’s to a wonderful 2022!