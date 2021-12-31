Streaking the Lawn New Year’s Eve Special

Pierce and Zach are back this week to close out your 2021 with a recap of some of the best moments of this year in UVA athletics! Before they get to that celebration, the duo talk through the recent UVA football coaching hires, news of where some of the previous staff has landed, and where things might shake out in the coming weeks with the rest of the staff. They also spend a few minutes lamenting the basketball team’s loss to Clemson and hoping for a turnaround to the season in 2022. Happy Holidays, Hoos - enjoy the look back through a year that included a ton of winning, a ton of trophies, and some incredible Wahoowas.