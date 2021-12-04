ACC Basketball Betting Preview: Opening Weekend Part 2

Friday night gave us a little more than our hearts could handle both on the court and in the books. The Boston College/Notre Dame total looked like it would sail over thanks to some hot shooting from the Eagles, but a dry spell in the last five minutes preserved the under. Then in Charlottesville, Pitt +13 was never in doubt, but I would have much gathered a Virginia twelve point win as opposed to the heart attack inducing final five seconds we witnessed. And even though I might have taken Pitt plus the points, my heart is always with my Hoos and getting a W on a bet is never consolation for the Hoos dropping a game. The fun continues with four games on Saturday and another on Sunday. Head on over to Draftkings Sportsbook and let’s make some money.

Clemson Tigers @ Miami Hurricanes

KP: Miami +1; Over/Under 141

Draftkings Sportsbook: Miami -2.5; Over/Under 134.5

Early in the season, I’ve been fading Miami, but they showed me something in their ACC/Big Ten Challenge win over Penn State. Likewise, I think this Clemson team is not what they’ve been in the past, but then I watched them pummel a Temple team who I thought would give them a little more of a fight. In seasons past, Clemson has won by mucking it up against opponents, but I haven’t seen that same style of defense. But, in the first game of the ACC season, with a noon tip, I expect things to fall back into place for these two teams so give me the under.

Pick: Over 134.5

Louisville Cardinals @ N.C. State Wolfpack

KP: Louisville +1; Over/Under 139

Draftkings Sportsbook: Louisville -4; Over/Under 138.5

I’ll be honest, there isn’t anything I’ve seen from this Louisville team to suggest that they should be favored by 3.5 over N.C. State on the road. Sure, Chris Mack is back, but he’s not the one playing the game. I wasn’t high on them coming into the year and there isn’t anything that suggests anything different. N.C. State will be a good, not great ACC team this year, but this is the type of game they’ll win on their home floor.

Pick: N.C. State +4

Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ Virginia Tech Hokies

KP: VaTech -11; Over/Under 135

Draftkings Sportsbook: VaTech —8.5; Over/Under 135

This line is about right. I like what I’ve seen from Wake Forest in the last couple of weeks beating power conference foes Oregon State and Northwestern. However, it’s a big step up from those team to now facing off against VaTech in Blacksburg. This game all comes down to tempo. The Demon Deacons want to play fast and have played most of their games in over 70 possessions. Meanwhile, the Hokies will be able to dictate the pace and have this one more comfortably in the 60-65 possession range. I am worried Tech blows them out however, but I’m still taking the under.

Pick: Under 135

Syracuse Orange @ Florida State Seminoles

KP: Florida State -8; Over/Under 152

Draftkings Sportsbook: Florida State -7; Over/Under 149.5

This total scares me. Syracuse isn’t stopping anyone. Florida State took a beating against Purdue, but I like for them to bounce back. The Seminoles are good defensively, but not as good as they’ve been historically. So that’s why I’m a little worried the total isn’t even a little higher. So I’m going to stay away from the total and take the Noles. I think Florida State is just a much better team and can control this one from jump.

Pick: Florida State -7

Sunday

North Carolina Tar Heels @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

KP: Georgia Tech +1; Over/Under 151

Something tells me when lines are released, the public isn’t going to allow North Carolina to only lay one point even on the road against Georgia Tech. Coming off a win they absolutely had to have against Michigan, North Carolina has not been what most thought they’d be coming into the year. My hope is that the line climbs and we can get Georgia Tech as a decent home underdog. If this line gets to UNC -3 or higher, I’ll take the Yellow Jackets, but given the KP prediction, I’ll take the Heels.

Pick: UNC -1

Record: 2-0-0