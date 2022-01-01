Virginia vs Syracuse Basketball: Live Game Thread

Location: Syracuse, NY

Date: January 1, 2022

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ACC Network

Online Streaming: ESPN

Odds from DraftKings: Syracuse -3

The Virginia Cavaliers struggled to close out 2021, but it’s a NEW YEAR, NEW THEM! The Hoos look to get off on the right foot this year.

Finally, here are some media notes:

For Openers

Virginia (7-5, 1-1 ACC) begins a three-game road swing at Syracuse.

UVA has a two-game winning streak against the Orange.

UVA held Syracuse to 34 points in its last visit to Carrier Dome on Nov. 6, 2019, marking an all-time low for the Orange in a game at the Carrier Dome.

The 34 points were Syracuse’s lowest since a 49-28 loss to Sampson Navy on Jan. 13, 1945 (Sampson Navy was a team from a military base during the war years).

UVA ranks eighth nationally in scoring defense (56.2 ppg), 13th in personal fouls per game (13.5) and 21st in turnovers per game (10.5).

UVA has limited its foes to 49.6 points per game, 33.1 percent field goal shooting and 25 percent 3-point shooting in its seven wins.

