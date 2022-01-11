Virginia Basketball’s NET Report

For the first time in nearly a decade the Virginia Cavaliers are on the outside looking in in the NCAA Tournament prognostications. It’s a territory UVA fans certainly remember, but would rather forget.

Needless to say, sitting at 9-6 overall and 3-2 in the ACC is not where most hoped the Hoos would be entering the second week of the new year.

But after looking at the current state of UVA’s NET Report, all hope is not lost for an NCAA Tournament berth for this season.

Yes, it will take a turn around and better play, but if anyone is able to get the most out of a team like this, it could be Tony Bennett.

As a refresher, when the NCAA Tournament committee convenes to set the NCAA Tournament bracket, they use the “NET” rankings to determine who receives the at large bids and seed lines. A team’s NET ranking is comprised of a formula with a whole host of computer numbers incorporated (KenPom, RPI, etc.) and the team’s schedule and results from that year make up the team’s NET Report.

The NET Report is broken up into four “Quadrants.” Quad 1 shows the results of the team’s games at home vs teams ranked 1-30, neutral court games against 1-50, and away games against 1-75. Here’s how the Quads break down:

Quad 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75

Quad 2: Home: 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135

Quad 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 136-240

Quad 4: Home 161-357, Neutral 201-357, Away 241-357

Here’s what UVA’s NET Report looks like leading into their game against Virginia Tech Wednesday night:

A lot more red on that report than recent years, for sure, but as you’ll see, there are ample opportunities to improve those numbers.

Sitting at 0-2 in Quad 3 is not something that is good for the resume, but at 3-4 in the first two quads is something UVA can build off. For context, UConn is currently 14th in the NET, but is also 3-4 in the first two Quads with an exact Quad 1 and Quad 2 record.

UVA will have to improve their Quad 1 & 2 record before the get to the ACC Tournament. They have three such games remaining in Quad 1 and would likely need to win at least one of those games if not two. Three of the six remaining Quad 2 games remain at home and the Hoos need to win all of those while likely knocking off two of the three on the road.

It goes without saying that the Cavaliers can’t suffer anymore bad losses and already have two on the resume. Miami and Louisville could end up being Quad 2 games, but winning the rest of the Quad 3 & 4 games are crucial.

The turnaround could happen at anytime and starting that on Wednesday night in Charlottesville against a visiting Hokies squad would be a great place.