Pack Line Pledge #7: Win over the Hokies

Use the QR code above or click here to jump to the Pack Line Pledge donation page.

The Virginia Cavaliers put up an entertaining two halves for the Commonwealth Clash and came up with a 54-52 victory over the Hokies to trigger the seventh Pack Line Pledge game of the year. The Hoos advance to 4-2 in the ACC while the Hokies—originally picked to finish fifth in the conference—drop to 0-4. By the way, if you’re catching up with your Pack Line Pledge donations of the year, so far, in addition to the seven, there’s been one that landed right at 55 (triggering the Rounding Bonus), and three that triggered the Extra Credit for an additional $18.00 from those participating. On top of that, there have been two women’s games as well that have triggered the pledge.

Forgot what and how much you pledged? Scroll to the bottom of this post. You can now donate directly through One Love’s website—just use the link above or right here.

For those of you who don’t remember, for ever Pack Line Pledge game — that is, for every game that the Cavaliers hold their opponents to under 55 — Pack Line Pledge participants will donate a set amount to the One Love Foundation in honor of Yeardley Love. The better the Hoos’ defense over the course of the year, the more money gets donated towards raising awareness of relationship violence. Click here to learn all about the bonus opportunities.

Make your donation above. It’s also not too late to participate! Remember that no amount is too small — even pledging just $2 or $5 per game will make a difference. It’s not too late to join, and you can just make a quick catch-up payment.

Here’s what this season’s Pack Line Pledge count looks like so far:

2021-22 Pack Line Pledge Tracker Date Opponent Final Score Pack Line Pledge WBB Rounding Errors Double Down Extra Credit Date Opponent Final Score Pack Line Pledge WBB Rounding Errors Double Down Extra Credit 11/12 Radford W 73-52 Yes 11/19 Coppin State W 68-52 Yes 11/22 Georgia W 65-55 Yes 11/23 Providence W 58-40 Yes $10 11/23 Fullerton W 60-58 Yes 11/26 Lehigh W 61-43 Yes $7 12/2 W&M W 60-44 Yes 12/7 JMU L 49-52 Yes 12/18 Fairleigh Dickinson W 82-49 Yes $1 11/12 Virginia Tech W 54-52 Yes

And our list of heroes as of today: