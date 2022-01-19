Virginia Cavaliers vs Pitt Panthers Game Thread

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Date: January 19, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ACC Network

Online Streaming: Watch ESPN

My Bookie line: UVA -3.5

Following a loss to Wake Forest where the ‘Hoos essentially fell apart in the final quarter of the game, UVA heads to Pitt looking to get back on track with what would be a solid road win. Virginia is still well in the mix to finish near the top of the ACC but wins have been relatively tough to come by. So, beating Pitt would be a solid step in the right direction towards a better conference finish and at bettering the team’s diminishing NCAA Tournament odds.

For more on tonight’s contest, here are the media notes:

Virginia All-Time vs. Pitt

• Virginia is 18-4 all-time vs. Pitt in the series that dates back to 1957-58.

• UVA has won seven straight contests vs. the Panthers, including a 57-56 win on Dec. 3, 2021, at John Paul Jones Arena.

• Virginia has won 14 of the last 15 games against Pitt, including a 7-3 record in Pittsburgh.

• UVA is 11-1 against Pitt since 2013-14 when the Panthers joined the ACC.

• The Cavaliers have a two-game winning streak against the Panthers at Petersen Events Center.

• Tony Bennett is 11-2 all-time vs. Pitt.

Last Time vs. The Panthers

• Jayden Gardner’s step-back jumper with 0.9 seconds remaining lifted Virginia (6-3, 1-0 ACC) to an improbable 57-56 win over Pitt (2-6, 0-1 ACC) on Dec. 3 at John Paul Jones Arena.

• Gardner’s 3-point play with 9.7 seconds and ensuing five second in-bounds violation on Pitt set up the game-winner which came off a rebound on a Taine Murray missed 3-pointer.

• Gardner finished with a game-high 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting, tallied five rebounds and tied his career high of four assists.

• Armaan Franklin had 10 points and Kihei Clark added nine.

• UVA had a season-high 18 assists.

• John Hugley led the Panthers with 12 points