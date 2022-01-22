ACC Basketball Betting Preview: 22 January

One game under .500 last week still has me looking up at a winning season. Luckily, we can still get back to the black with a good Saturday. Seven games on the slate today with some fun ones. Check out the odds at Draftkings Sportsbook and join in on the action

Virginia Tech Hokies @ Boston College Eagles

KP: Boston College +6; Over/Under 130

DraftKings Sportsbook: Boston College +6; Over/Under 129.5

Just as I had suspected, the Hokies have started to play the type of basketball I thought they’d play this season. Coming in with wins over Notre Dame at home and N.C. State on the road gives me confidence in backing them against a BC team that isn’t very good. Boston College has been able to hang with teams close to their fighting weight, but have struggled with teams that have a clear talent advantage. Virginia Tech is a better team and shouldn’t have trouble covering this number, even on the road.

Pick: VaTech -6

Syracuse Orange @ Duke Blue Devils

KP: Duke -13; Over/Under 157

DraftKings Sportsbook: Duke -11.5; Over/Under 154

The Orange continue to be a team I just can’t figure out. I think they’re much better than their 9-9 record suggests, yet I feel like I say that every week, and every week they continue to disappoint. After three home games, the Orange travel to Durham to face the Blue Devils. Duke is a better team and will win comfortably, but the Orange have the firepower to keep it close.

Pick: Syracuse +11.5

Florida State Seminoles @ Miami Hurricanes

KP: Miami -3; Over/Under 147

DraftKings Sportsbook: Miami -2; Over/Under 146

Ok, I admit it, Miami is good. It’s taken me until now but Miami is among the best teams in the ACC. This is a reboot of a game we just saw two weeks ago with Florida State coming away with a close win. Florida State in the meantime might have figured something out having won five games in a row. The Seminoles may be getting some steam from their win over Duke on Tuesday so there could be some value on the ‘Canes.

Pick: Miami -2

Virginia Cavaliers @ N.C. State Wolfpack

KP: N.C. State -2 ; Over/Under 128

DraftKings Sportsbook: N.C. State -2 ; Over/Under 127.5

Virginia goes on the road to face off against an N.C. Wolfpack team that hasn’t impressed much this season. The Pack have lost their last two and I don’t expect them to get back to their winning ways against the Hoos. However, it’s the total I’m looking at here. N.C. State gets a lot of their offense going uptempo in transition, something they haven’t done very well this season and something they haven’t been able to do historically against Virginia. Expect Virginia to force N.C. State into the half court and get their tempo on the offensive end.

Pick: Under 127.5

Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ Louisville Cardinals

KP: Louisville -1; Over/Under 137

DraftKings Sportsbook: Louisville -2.5; Over/Under 139.5

Going back to Christmas week, Notre Dame has won seven of eight games with the only loss coming by six a week ago in Blacksburg. Louisville meanwhile has been all over the place. I can’t trust them to cover, even at home, even though they’re the better team. I do like the under though as Louisville has been able to either put the clamps on their opponent or have trouble scoring themselves.

Pick: Under 139.5

Pittsburgh Panthers @ Clemson Tigers

KP: Clemson -11; Over/Under 135

DraftKings Sportsbook: Clemson -9; Over/Under 131.5

I’ve been trying to take advantage of bad offenses playing against good defenses in Pitt and BC games and taking the under. But I think we’ve gone too far this week as Pitt travels to face Clemson. The Tigers aren’t lighting it up on the offensive end like they were earlier in the year, but they can still score. I like them to win, but an almost double-digit spread is a lot. Let’s root for points.

Pick: Over 131.5

North Carolina Tar Heels @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

KP: Wake Forest -3; Over/Under 153

DraftKings Sportsbook: Wake Forest -1; Over/Under 150

I really like this Wake Forest team. I wasn’t surprised they came into JPJ and handled Virginia last week and am not afraid of laying a point against North Carolina. The Heels just haven’t been able to get it together and I don’t think that changes in a game down Tobacco Road.

Pick: Wake Forest -1

Season Total: ATS (4-8), O/U (4-5), Total (8-13)