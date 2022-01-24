Elliott Era begins with six rapid-fire recruiting wins for Virginia football

It’s been less than a week since Tony Elliott rounded out his first set of on-field coaches for the Virginia Cavaliers—but that staff is already landing big returns for the Hoos.

The winning streak started January 16th, when UVA added former Michigan State defensive end Jack Camper as a graduate transfer. Camper was a highly regarded tight end prospect coming out of IMG Academy, but switched to defense for the Spartans during his 2017 redshirt season. Since then, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound Camper played in 28 games for Michigan State including every game of the shortened 2020 season. His 2021 campaign was cut short by injury after just three games. A native of Virginia Beach, Camper comes from football blood: his dad played defensive line at Duke in the 80s, and his brother was an offensive lineman for South Carolina.

Things really heated up following a big weekend of visits from the 20th to the 22nd.

First up was Houston Curry: a 6-foot-7 offensive lineman from Simpsonville, South Carolina.

Anyone who can make Garrett Tujague look average-sized by comparison definitely has a Power Five frame. Washington State was Curry’s other Power Five offer, with the rest of his suitors hailing primarily from FCS.

More offensive line help came on a more immediate timeline in the form of Georgetown graduate transfer Mac Hollensteiner:

Proud to announce my commitment to UVA as a grad student and to continue playing football!! Thankful to everyone who helped me get to where I am today! Go Hoos!! #wahoowa pic.twitter.com/ayvaylUdmf — Mac Hollensteiner (@macholl10) January 23, 2022

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Landon product chose Virginia over transfer offers from Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt, Colorado, and a number of others. With two years of eligibility left, Hollensteiner should push for immediate playing time and build a bridge to the incredibly talented line prospects Virginia has brought in the past two cycles.

Hot on the heels of Hollensteiner’s commitment was one from Terrell Jones on the defensive side of the ball:

A product of the vaunted Hoover program in Alabama, Jones is a 6-foot-5, 260-pound edge rusher with offers from Illinois, Minnesota, Memphis, Army, UAB, and Akron. The 247 Composite tabs him with an 83.89 score.

On Monday, things bounced back to the offensive side of the ball, with another southern offensive lineman committing in Mississippi’s McKale Boley:

The Hattiesburg prospect boasts a 3.76 GPA on his Twitter profile, which pairs nicely with a 247 Composite rating of 85.31. Other suitors for Boley include FIU, Tulane, and Colorado; Boley had previously been committed to the Buffs. His father, Michael, was a three-time all-conference player at Southern Miss en route to becoming a fifth round draft pick in 2005. Michael’s NFL career included four seasons with the New York Giants, where he was linebacking teammates with Clint Sintim—now UVA’s linebackers coach—during the 2011 campaign that saw the Giants win Super Bowl XLVI.

Tujague’s hot streak continued with a commitment from Noah DeMeritt (right in the middle of the Hoos’ basketball game against Louisville):

DeMeritt is a 6-foot-6, 340-pound lineman out of Camden County in Kingsland, Georgia (just a little north of Jacksonville). The other programs to offer DeMeritt are in-state Georgia Tech and Kentucky.

So six commits in just over a week, including five in only four days. Looks like Elliott’s focus on a recruiting-oriented staff is already paying dividends.