ACC Betting Preview: January 29th

1-6? 1-6? We’re now staring at ten games under .500 and have come to the point in the year (if you haven’t been there already), where you can simply do the opposite of these picks and you’re making money. Seriously, it’s actually impressive to be this bad. If things go as badly as they did last week, I’m going to have to resort to giving a rationale and picking the opposite. But alas, one more week to see if I can get off the snide. As always, lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Miami Hurricanes @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

KP: Georgia Tech +3; Over/Under 145

DraftKings Sportsbook: Georgia Tech +2.5; Over/Under 144.5

As long as they’re not playing Florida State, the Miami Hurricanes have been on fire this season. The offense is clicking, but the defense is still a sieve. The question will be whether or not Georgia Tech can slow them down or keep up the scoring. I don’t like their chances at the former as they allow a pretty speedy pace while on defense and the Hurricanes will be eager to match that pace when they have the ball. Georgia Tech will be forced to speed up and probably shoot a lot of threes. If they do, I see the points adding up as Miami doesn’t defend the arc all that well.

Pick: Over 144.5

Duke Blue Devils @ Louisville Cardinals

KP: Louisville +10; Over/Under 140

DraftKings Sportsbook: Louisville +6 ; Over/Under 142

After getting blown out in Charlottesville, the powers that be in Louisville did the inevitable and parted ways with Chris Mack. There’s a lot of chatter out there this week that the Cardinals players will respond. Home game, new slate, Duke in town you’d expect there to be some extra energy in the Yum! Center. I’m not buying it. Narratives are fun, but Duke is simply the better team and Louisville is a mess. I don’t see them just turning it around because their coach is gone.

Pick: Duke -6

N.C. State Wolfpack @ North Carolina Tar Heels

KP: North Carolina -9; Over/Under 153

DraftKings Sportsbook: North Carolina -7.5 ; Over/Under 150

Normally a 150 total in a matchup of these two teams would be a smash over. While I still think the game has a good chance of going over the number, the ‘Pack and ‘Heels have been playing much lower scoring games this season with N.C. State in particular having a pace in the 260s. Regardless of the pace, I like North Carolina in this game. The Wolfpack won’t have an answer for Armando Bacot and they’re giving up way too many offensive rebounds for my liking.

Pick: North Carolina -7.5

Virginia Tech Hokies @ Florida State Seminoles

KP: Florida State -2; Over/Under 130

DraftKings Sportsbook: Florida State -2 ; Over/Under 131

Just when I thought the Hokies have turned things around, they go and lose three games in a row. Meanwhile, Florida State’s ugly loss to Georgia Tech on Wednesday has thrown people off the scent. I still think the Seminoles are one of the more talented teams in the ACC and could be putting it together. VaTech on the other hand, may just not have it this year.

Pick: Florida State -2

Virginia Cavaliers @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

KP: Notre Dame -5; Over/Under 123

DraftKings Sportsbook: Notre Dame -3; Over/Under 124.5

How is Nate Laszewski still a junior? I feel like he’s been at Notre Dame forever. He’ll be a problem for the Hoos who have been a much different team defensively on the road. Notre Dame isn’t going to overwhelm anybody offensively, and their defense is fine, but I just don’t see Virginia being able to control this game like they might be able to inside JPJ. The game should be tight down the stretch so give me the over with teams trading baskets as the match comes to a close.

Pick: Over 124.5

Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ Syracuse Orange

KP: Syracuse +3; Over/Under 153

DraftKings Sportsbook: Syracuse -1; Over/Under 151.5

I’m really impressed with this Demon Deacon team, but it’s a tall task for them to go on the road and take out the Orange. The Carrier Dome presents a unique challenge in addition to a different defensive look the Syracuse Orange bring. The Orange can limit baskets in the paint and force the Deacs to the perimeter where they’re 209th in the country in shooting threes. Syracuse has been much better at home and I think they can get the cover here.

Pick: Syracuse -1

Season Total: ATS (5-11), O/U (4-8), Total (9-19)