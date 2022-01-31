Virginia football 2022 schedule released

As the Virginia Cavaliers enter the Tony Elliott era, the 2022 schedule has been released. The ‘Hoos return a number of experienced offensive weapons but will have to rebuild the offensive line with the new additions that Garrett Tujague has made to his unit. Defensively, UVA will hope to make strides after last season’s defense was so detrimental to the team’s run at the Coastal.

The 2022 schedule is relatively similar to the 2021 one. Virginia kicks off the season at home against the Richmond Spiders on September 3rd before hitting the road to play Illinois after the Fighting Illini came to Scott Stadium this season and left with a 42-14 loss.

Next up the ‘Hoos play another common out of conference opponent from the 2021 schedule in Old Dominion and Mike London.

Those first three games set up similarly to how the first few games did last season. Virginia will have a good shot at opening the year 3-0 before hitting conference play.

Speaking of ACC play, UVA opens up on the road against Syracuse in the first Friday night contest of the season. That’ll be a reunion of sorts for UVA’s returning offensive talent as the Orange now employ Robert Anae (offensive coordinator) and Jason Beck (quarterbacks coach) who orchestrated the incredibly successful season the Wahoo attack had in 2021.

Next up Elliott’s squad head to Durham to play Duke and follow up on the 48-0 drubbing the Wahoos put down on the Blue Devils when they visited Charlottesville a few months ago.

Virginia then heads home for the first time in a few weeks to play Malik Cunningham and the Louisville Cardinals who will be looking for revenge after the ‘Hoos stole a win in Kentucky off a fourth quarter comeback and last second missed field goal.

UVA then hits its bye week halfway through the season, the week of Saturday, October 15th. Those first six games don’t look particularly challenging. Wins should probably be expected against Old Dominion, Richmond, and likely Duke. The contests on the road against Illinois and Syracuse and home against Louisville should determine the team’s potential to make a splash in the second half of the year.

The ‘Hoos have a shortened bye week as they head down to Atlanta to play Georgia Tech on Thursday the 20th of October. That’s followed up by a home game against Miami and its new (and controversial) head coach Mario Cristobal.

That Miami game is the first of four straight home games for the Wahoos which is followed up by North Carolina, Pitt, and Coastal Carolina.

Then, per usual, UVA closes out its regular season against Virginia Tech — this time in Blacksburg — as the two programs clash for the first time with their respective first year head coaches in Elliott and Brent Pry.