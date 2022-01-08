ACC Betting Preview: We’re Back Edition

It’s been over a month since I brought you an ACC Betting preview, but it’s also been over a month since we’ve this many games on an ACC slate. Between the holidays and teams going on pause, it’s been tough to find a good slate of games to whet the betting appetite. But we’re into January and with the college football season wrapping up, college basketball is the new hottest game in town. Head on over to DraftKings Sportsbook and join in on the action. We’re back and ready to get you through these cold winter months.

Clemson Tigers @ N.C. State Wolfpack

KP: N.C. State +3, O/U 147

DraftKings Sportsbook: N.C. State -1, O/U 143.5

When I sat down to write this preview, I was very surprised that Clemson was a three point favorite according to the KenPom projection. It makes sense though as Clemson comes in winning four of their last five while N.C. State has lost five of their last six. That being said, I don't think Clemson is as good as their record suggests and I don’t think N.C. State is as bad as their record shows. Also, the win inside JPJ is the only win of note for the Tigers, and we Wahoo fans know that’s not exactly a great win this year. Only needing to get the win at home makes me lean the Wolfpack.

Pick: N.C. State -1

Virginia Cavaliers @ North Carolina Tar Heels

KP: North Carolina -6, O/U 134

DraftKings Sportsbook: North Carolina -5, O/U 133

In what is normally one of my favorite matchups to exploit, I’m thrown just a bit with Hubert Davis taking over for Roy Williams and the Hoos defense not being what we’ve come to expect. The under in this game is usually an auto-bet, but I have to think about it more this year than I usually would. What gives me pause is that UNC is taking slightly more three pointers than they have in the past, and they’re hitting them at the eighth best clip in the country. That being said, their tempo is still very quick. Williams didn’t coach his teams to adjust to that tempo, so we’ll see what Davis does. All that said, I think some of Virginia’s defensive deficiencies are baked into the line, so above 130, I’ll take the under until these two teams show me otherwise.

Pick: Under 133

Syracuse Orange @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

KP: Wake Forest -5, O/U 159

DraftKings Sportsbook: Wake Forest -4.5, O/U 155

I generally don’t like taking an over in a game with a total of 150 or more, but I’m going against that in this one. It’s a perfect storm of two offenses who like to push the tempo and the Wake defense that doesn’t particularly slow you down. While Syracuse has a slower tempo while on defense, they aren’t very good on that side of the court. When Wake Forest faced a team with that profile in the Miami Hurricanes, the teams exploded for 176 points. This one won’t be that high, but I do like the over.

Pick: Over 155

Boston College Eagles @ Pittsburgh Panthers

KP: Pittsburgh -2, O/U 126

DraftKings Sportsbook: Pittsburgh -2; O/U 127.5

Avert your eyes. The ACC as a whole isn’t good this season, but these two teams take the cake. I get it with Boston College, but Pitt is just a huge disappointment. I didn’t think they’d be good, but under Jeff Capel, I thought they’d be at least competitive by now. Bad offenses, not great defenses, both teams with bottom 300 tempo. Now watch the final score be 84-79. Alas, I’m taking the under.

Pick: Under 127.5

Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

KP: Georgia Tech +1, O/U 137

DraftKings Sportsbook: Georgia Tech +1; O/U 135.5

Do you ever wonder why you get the impression a team is better than it actually is? That’s how I feel with Georgia Tech. They’re a lot better than 6-7, but regardless that’s what their record shows. The Irish are coming off a nice home win over the Tar Heels, but I don’t think they’re that good either. Michael Devoe is the real deal and will be good enough to help the Jackets pull off the W.

Pick: Georgia Tech +1

Miami Hurricanes @ Duke Blue Devils

KP: Duke -16, O/U 158

DraftKings Sportsbook: Duke -15; O/U 153

As long as I’m mentioning teams I’m usually high on, enter Miami, a team I am generally really low on. Duke is the best team in the ACC, and they do cover double digit spreads. Miami won’t come into Cameron Indoor and give the Blue Devils a fight. I am tempted to take an under on the 153 total, but I think Duke rolls. If you can get it, maybe peek the Miami under.

Pick: Duke -15

Louisville Cardinals @ Florida State Seminoles

KP: Florida State -4, O/U 138

DraftKings Sportsbook: Florida State -4.5; O/U 138.5

Coming into the year, I really thought Florida State would be one of the best teams in the ACC. So far that hasn’t come to fruition, but I also believe that water finds its level. Just like I think Virginia isn’t as bad as they’ve been, Florida State is due for some positive regression. I think they get it here against a Louisville team that’s fine, but nothing spectacular.

Pick: Florida State -4.5

Season Total: ATS (2-2), O/U (1-2), Total (3-4)